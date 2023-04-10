Entrepreneur knocks three employees pregnant in less than a year

A 32-year-old businessman impregnated three employees in less than a year without acknowledging paternity of the children, which is why one of the three women decided to take him to court.

The man, an entrepreneur from Sora, in the province of Frosinone, has a company with about 30 collaborators located in three locations: Atina, Rome and Campoli.

According to what was reconstructed from Corriere della Sera, the 32-year-old has been in a back-to-back relationship with three different women. The first employee became pregnant but was left a few months before the birth of the child for a second employee who also became pregnant.

The two children, sons of two different mothers, were born between January and June, within a few months of each other. The man did not contribute to the expenses or alimony once both children were born, refusing to undergo a DNA test and not actually acknowledging paternity.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur has established a new relationship with a third employee by getting her pregnant with the baby who will be born in October.

“Be careful, don’t let yourself be fooled” is the warning message launched by the man’s first partner, who decided to drag him to court to see her son’s rights recognized.

The civil trial will begin on September 21 in Cassino, while the other two women could also decide to take legal action against the entrepreneur.