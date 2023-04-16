Replayers was born in the pandemic and grew quickly; with the economic recovery, sales dropped and the brand had to change

Gustavo Bakai always had a lot of affection for the world of sports. He has practiced tennis, football, martial arts and various other activities since he was a teenager. As much as he was passionate about the practices, he also looked to the future for another dream: entrepreneurship. By founding the virtual store focused on the resale of sporting goods replayersmanaged to unite the two wills.

Gustavo tells that he always wanted to open a business, but he didn’t know what he should invest in. The inspiration for your marketplace came about after having a bad experience on a general branch platform. The entrepreneur became a victim of fraud.

When he saw a problem that needed a solution in the market, he had what he called “snap” needed to build your brand. The platform’s initial plan was to become a kind of Free market of sports. That is, people resell products directly on the internet.

Initially called Voit, Replayers was launched in 2020, just weeks before the health restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. Unlike entrepreneurs who had their businesses closed, Gustavo reports having benefited from the period of social isolation. The store engaged a lot in the number of sales with gyms and other sports centers closed. The population wanted to exercise at home.

At that time, the company’s focus was on offering exercise equipment. Treadmills, exercise bikes and trampolines are some examples of the best sellers.

During that period, which seen with a certain temporal distance can be called short, the brand held up well in terms of sales. However, the business strategy proved outdated as soon as the economic recovery began.

Gustavo assesses the confidence in the sales model at the time may have been a mistake. “It was a much more occasional demand”reported to Entrepreneurial Power. “The problem was that this accelerated growth became practically nothing in a short time”.

With product purchases falling, it needed to reposition the brand. Instead of functioning as a resale center, the startup now has its sights set on the so-called open box. The term in English (open box, in the literal translation) refers to a scheme that works as follows:

someone buys a new product from a random online store; the person sees that the product did not fit, for reasons such as size, and decides to return it to the company; as the product is no longer new, it cannot be sold; to companies with the model open box buys the merchandise and resells it.

According to Gustavo, there are two advantages to this system. The 1st is the reduction of the environmental impact, since less garbage is no longer produced with the used products. “I’m a financial guy. So I already saw that the flow of capital and investment was directing a lot towards initiatives that had sustainability”.

The other benefit is the reduction of the original company’s losses. She can take you back to the market. Generally, the customer is still able to access the desired item at a lower price.

Other sectors, such as fashion and electronics, would have already contacted Replayers to offer the same type of partnership in sales. In the short term, Gustavo’s goal is to continue with sports only. “What we are looking for in this 1st moment is relevance within the sports world. Then for a second step we can grow to other industries”.

The repositioning barriers had already been overcome. However, the brand had to change even more. In December 2021, then Voit received a subpoena from an American company with the same name. They asked that the standard of the brand change in 24 hours.

The request took the team by surprise. They were able to extend the deadline for making the modifications. The store was renamed Replayers from then on.



Disclosure/Replayers In the image, Gustavo Bakai wearing a shirt from Replayers

GROWTH

Gustavo is currently 35 years old. Your marketplace earned BRL 300,000 in 2022. The number represents an increase of 200% compared to the previous year. The company relied on 2 financial contributions to reach this level.

In addition to the monetary help, Replayers was also very well mentored and educated. She managed to participate in the accelerator program of startups Founder Institute. Created in Silicon Valley, one of the largest innovation environments in the United States, it also operates in Brazil.

The objective of the initiative is to train and teach new business models by sharing experiences with big names in the market. “That [o programa] helped us guide the operation to where we are today”says Gustavo.

Technology is central to Replayers. After all, it is an online store and investments in this sector are essential to ensure the proper functioning of the site. “We have already invested more than BRL 1 million in 3 years of operations between internal and external people to have a technology that pleases our client”.

All this led the business to close a partnership with 4 stores that supply used products. The goal is to get even more supporters. According to Gustavo, the contract he signed with the brands establishes confidentiality. The names of the companies cannot be disclosed.

For 2023, the entrepreneur wants to at least double the revenue. Also want to expand the team squad by at least 3 times. Currently, there are 6 employees, including the 2 founders.

“We also have open conversations and are even being provoked by some funds and investors who are interested in our operating format and have been following our execution closely”said the businessman.

Gustavo recognizes, however, difficulties for companies in Brazil. He talks about the international economic situation and the problems related to liquidity, such as the lower supply of credit. “That [a situação atual] makes fundraising not what it was a few years ago”analyze.

HOW IS THE SECTOR

You marketplaces sports have registered drops in access in the last 4 months, according to the monthly report prepared by Conversion (full – 8 MB). According to the document, there were 73 million accesses in the branch stores in February 2023. The value is 18% lower compared to the previous month.

In the last 12 months, these stores peaked in November, with 124 million clicks on the stores’ websites.

According to the report, the highest percentage of hits is concentrated on large and already consolidated sites in the field. Only Netshoes, Centaur It is Nike held 65% of all accesses in February.

The data also shows that platforms that had Android apps had more store hits overall.

The decline in the sports sector was one of the biggest in the entire e-commerce Brazilian. It was behind only tourism (27%) and cosmetics (22%). Virtual commerce in all areas showed a downturn for the country.

82 sites of the branch were analyzed, of which 7 have app.

REPLAYERS X-RAY