Entrepreneur closes the company and pays for a luxury holiday for 60 employees

A young Malaysian entrepreneur in his 30s, Khairul Amingclosed the company of chili sauces known as “sambal” for a week and gave away a luxurious vacation to its 60 employees: an unprecedented generosity, which has taken everyone by surprise. In reality, Aming is not new to this type of gesture: he is in fact well known on the web for taking care of his workers, through paid holidays and free gift vouchers.

“All the staff are happy”, wrote Aming in a post on his Instagram profile where he immortalized some of the best moments of the holiday. Five days of vacation in luxuryin a beach resort in Langkawi, an archipelago in the northwest of the Malaysia. Aming employees had: free airline tickets, 5-star hotel stay all paid for by the CEO with sea view rooms, gala dinner, private catamaran trip and jacuzzi included.





Subscribe to the newsletter

