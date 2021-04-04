In a complex police case, a 58-year-old woman died this Sunday after suffering an attempted assault on March 16 in Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos. There are three suspects involved in the cause.

The news was confirmed by his son Emannuel Baiz who said that his mother, Liliana Noemí Esquivo, died as a result of cardiac arrest.

In circumstances that are still being investigated, the woman suffered a stroke as part of the attempted assault. Assess whether the stroke occurred before or after the outburst.

It all started when Liliana Esquivo He left his job on March 16 and went to the garage with his motorcycle located on Santa María de Oro and Belgrano streets.

One hypothesis suggests that a man tried to assault her at that time, but the event would have been thwarted by the screams of the woman.

The motorcycle, helmet and wallet, strictly speaking, were found at the scene. Only the cell phone was missing.

.As indicated to Clarion sources of the cause, cameras located around the place they captured two men on a motorcycle. One of them gets out of the vehicle -which is the one that would have assaulted the woman- and the other a few blocks ago in the wrong direction. They are, so far, conjectures.

These two older men were first arrested, but later they were released, although they continue to be involved in the cause.

“The bad Samaritan”: said to help and stole

However, another element added to the cause and added more complexity to the event. When Liliana Noemí Esquivo was in a state of vulnerability as a result of the stroke, suffered the theft of his cell phone. It is believed that it was the woman who helped her at the time.

Weeks later it was warned that it would be this person – who for several days communicated with the family to show solidarity and that they are already calling her on the spot “the bad samaritan woman”– the one who had kept the woman’s cell phone and put her your own chip.

According to the expert reports, the defendant used it for a whole week and then discarded it.

Like the other two men, the woman was arrested and released, but she also remains a suspect. It is finally investigated whether or not it has any link with the alleged motorcycle jets.

“After fighting my mother, she stopped today at 3 o’clock and passed away; we had hope because had improved this week but it was not enough, “Emannuel Baiz told TN.

He continued: “After the robbery, a person called us who helped her telling us that I was decomposed on the street. When we arrived we met my mother, who had had a severe stroke, she was hard, paralyzed“.

Her son related that when they took her to the local hospital they realized that they had stolen because the cell phone was missing.

“What breaks our soul is that the person who stole his cell phone every day he asked us for his state of health and he told us ‘we pray’, ‘we are with you,’ “he added.

In dialogue with Clarion, Emmanuel said that in 2017 his stepfather – who was leaving working in a rubber shop – also suffered a stroke after being hit by a truck. “We still don’t know who it was,” he lamented, showing himself pessimistic before the possibility that in this case, that of his mother, there is justice.

“I want the suspects, who are involved with my mother’s cause, apologize, that they recognize what they did; the family is going to accept them, “he claimed.

DS