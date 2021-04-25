The governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet, launched a series of measures this weekend that mark new restrictions that will be in effect until May 3, given the increase in coronavirus infections registered throughout the country.

In line with the position of the Alberto Fernández government, Bordet, from zero hour on Saturday, suspended musical and cultural events and shows with the public, as well as party rooms and entertainment rooms.

It also prohibited the permanence of people in squares and public spaces between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day of the week, as well as social gatherings in private homes. Meanwhile, family gatherings continue for up to 10 people.

However, the provincial president decided to keep the face-to-face classes, with strict compliance with the protocols.

Meanwhile, the local gastronomic establishments will continue to operate with a capacity of 50% until hour 0 and the entrance of people will be allowed until 23. Complementary activities in person by artists and musical groups will not be allowed in these spaces.

“We need to straighten the contagion curve”said the governor of Entre Ríos when announcing new measures to reduce the unnecessary circulation of people and to be able to maintain “presence in schools, and also the maintenance of economic activity.”

“It is essential to reduce the movement of people at different times, especially at night. That is why we ask all the residents of each of the towns in our province to take care of themselves, ”said Bordet, noting that there will be important controls.

In those localities defined as high epidemiological and sanitary risk, there will be local and focused containment provisions that will be carried out together with the municipal authorities that will be able to define the scope of the measures provided by provincial regulations.

“Taking care of yourself means not circulating unnecessarily,” Bordet stressed and warned that “we are witnessing the circulation of different strains that are novel”, in reference to the British and Manaus variants, which “are in active circulation in our province.”

Until now about 170,000 people from Entre Ríos have been vaccinated, representing 25 percent of the target population. “All the health personnel have already been vaccinated and all of our older adults, who are institutionalized in different nursing homes and other institutions,” he concluded.

