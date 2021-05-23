A 2000 hectare field, which was expropriated from a politician convicted of corruption, was awarded to 20 producer families, who will use it in 13 livestock lots and 7 intensive activities such as beekeeping, horticulture and aromatic species.

The unique story takes place in Entre Ríos, with a plot that has been going on for almost two decades and is endorsed by the Justice, the Legislature and successive provincial governors.

After a trial in December 2005, the Criminal Chamber of Concordia sentenced the former provincial senator Mario Alberto Yedro (PJ-Concordia) to three years in prison for the crime of illicit enrichment. His wife Silvia Yolanda Torres received a two-year sentence for the same cause.

But the most important thing about that sentence is that ordered the expropriation of a field that the couple had acquired in the geographical center of Entre Ríos, in the Rosario del Tala area (between Nogoyá and Villaguay). The judges considered that it was acquired with public funds and passed that property into the hands of the provincial State.

Former governor Sergio Urribarri tried to make a productive village with intensive production, with a system of collective property. Later they managed, through a provincial housing plan, to build 50 houses, but the project did not advance.

The use of the property recovered momentum in 2016, due to an event not directly related. It was when the current 1st Vice President of the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), Elvio Guía, together with Alfredo Bel, coordinator of the Agrarian Federation in Entre Ríos, visited Villa Paranacito, in the southeast of Entre Ríos, where there had been a great flood. After talking with the victims, they began negotiations with Governor Gustavo Bordet to allow them to take the animals from the affected areas to the expropriated field, after which FAA was granted precarious land tenure, which the entity yielded to the Villa Paranacito Producers Cooperative.

In June 2017, Guía met with the governor and presented him with the federated project to organize the colony in those fields. In 2018, after meeting with the Minister of Government and Justice, Rosario Romero, they went to visit the field with her, to internalize her on the proposal. After contacting the area and the producers, the minister, together with the entity, promoted the proposal to develop a productive colony.

Later, together with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the National University of Entre Ríos, they made a map of the soil and the superposition of layers of productive models developed by Ing. Ricardo Garzia who knows the area, which allowed them to orient the colony in as for economic units. Thus it was defined that there would be lots of 118 to 200 hectares destined to beef, sheep and beekeeping, and an area for intensive production of aromatic, horticulture, beekeeping of 7 hectares each.

Subsequently, the provincial deputy Juan Navarro (PJ-Rosario del Tala) took the project and presented it to Parliament, where it obtained unanimous approval in both chambers, in 2018. In this instance, an agrotechnical school was included.

Then a Commission was formed to manage the law, which in 2019 developed a list to choose the projects and winners: children of producers, who had productive experience, who were young families, among other criteria, were targeted. 104 projects that aspired to form the colony were registered, among which were the first 35 shortlisted projects, after which they were personally interviewed and a commission made up of more than 10 members determined the final 20 projects, in order of merit.

The 13 producers selected for the livestock activity are: Ubaldo Matildo Rojas; Cristian Omar Bernhardt; Hector Hernan Gagolin; Gustavo Edgardo Díaz; Luciano Paolo Woloschuk; María Fernanda Trevisán; Esteban Joaquín Weber; Claudio Santiago Bernhardt; Cesar Ignacio Tribulo; Jesús Nazareno Isaurralde; Sergio Javier Flor; Agustín Horacio Riedel and Dario Fabian Cretaz. And the 7 producers for the intensive activities are: Jorge Kloss, María Fernanda Schimes, Víctor Veik, Natalia Perlo, Walter Almada, Carlos Benítez and Claudio Sosa.

At the same time, families of the security forces were also selected who received another 20 houses, and 6 houses were given to residents of Guardamonte.

The producers who were elected will sign a loan agreement for the lots and will have a two-year grace period with possession of the land. Then, after the progress of their productive undertaking is evaluated, they will be able to pay for their ownership with 25-year plans at product value.

“Beyond the entire process, it is a great achievement and gives great hope to see these life projects come to fruition today, with the support of the State and the work that producers have been doing today, these families have the opportunity to develop their activities and access the land and their own home, making use of their efforts and their workforce, ”Bel said.

Source: TN Campo