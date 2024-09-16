From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/16/2024 – 14:25

Grupo Entre, an ecosystem of companies focused on the payment methods market, aggregated digital services and financial solutions, is PraJá’s new partner. The group has made R$50 million available in credit lines to accelerate the growth of the fintech, which specializes in advance payments to service providers in different sectors, such as on-call doctors, furniture and home appliance installers, professionals and/or agents in the logistics area, among others.

The partnership is based on the fact that Grupo Entre understands that a fast and unbureaucratic anticipation model for a broad segment of professionals further expands the range of financial services offered by its ecosystem, enabling synergies and resources that will support the company’s operations.

In 2023, PraJá made more than R$20 million in advances, with an average of more than two thousand transactions per month, with amounts ranging from R$70 to R$50 thousand. With the entry of Grupo Entre into the business, Ricardo Cotrim, president of PraJá, says that the expectation is for a strong acceleration of the business, with investment in the areas of marketing, sales and technology, facilitating access to financial resources and opportunities for synergies with other companies in the group.

“PraJá has immense growth potential, great complementarity and synergy with other companies in which we invest, in addition to being aligned with our proposal to contribute to the democratization of financial services in the country.”, says Antonio Freixo, known as Mineiro, CEO of the Entre Group.

PraJá’s business model is based on partnerships with large and medium-sized companies that depend on many service providers to serve their end customers. For example, a hospital that needs on-call staff, a company with its product delivery people, such as motorcycle couriers, or even a retail chain with its furniture and appliance assemblers. Once the contract is signed, customers, with the support of PraJá, start offering their service providers and suppliers the possibility of receiving their payments in advance through the platform.

Typically, the payment term for service providers varies from 30 to 90 days after the end of the month. However, with PraJá, this provider can receive payment immediately, after approval by the contractor, in a simple and fast way.There are a lot of companies that work by anticipating invoices, but there is no other platform on the market that does what we do with a focus on service providers.“, says Cotrim. Unlike the delivery of a product or raw material by a supplier, where the invoice is always accompanying the merchandise, the service provider does not have any basis for advance payment after the service is completed, which is where PraJá’s differential lies.

According to Cotrim, the main advantage of the model for client companies is that they can present advance payment as a differentiator when attracting new service providers and maintaining a closer relationship with them, without compromising cash flow.This can be strategic for having a more engaged team of service providers and thus being able to improve their operations and serve their end customers more efficiently, as well as being a strong ally for improving working capital management.“, account.

For service providers, the possibility of receiving their payment earlier is advantageous, because it represents a source of immediate liquidity, which they can use to settle their commitments or even negotiate better the purchase of materials they need to carry out their work, such as fuel for transportation for professionals who make deliveries. PraJá is less bureaucratic and more agile than what is normally offered by large banks.