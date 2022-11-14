From November 15, exit No. 1 to the Komsomolskaya metro station from the side of the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow will be closed for repairs. This was announced on Monday, November 14, by the press service of the capital department of transport in its Telegram channel.

According to the city news agency “Moscow”additional ticket machines will be installed for passengers, as well as temporary ticket offices.

It is noted that passengers were asked to use entrances No. 7 and 8, the website writes. kp.ru. They were also urged to shift travel times from rush hour whenever possible.

There is no information on the timing of the return of the station to normal operation, reports RIAMO.

Earlier, on November 14, Muscovites were asked not to drive in the area of ​​the closed part of the Zamoskvoretskaya line during peak hours. It was noted that this is due to the increased load on ground public transport. In particular, drivers are also asked to choose detour routes. They are advised to lay routes, including through Varshavskoe highway and Lublinskaya street, notes “Moscow 24”.

On November 12, a section of the Zamoskvoretskaya metro line between the Avtozavodskaya and Orekhovo stations was closed for six months due to the reconstruction of the tunnel between the Tsaritsyno and Kantemirovskaya stations. Free compensatory buses were organized for passengers: KM, KM1, KM2, E80, E80. Re-entry to the subway was made free.