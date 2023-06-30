Entrance exams | The inconsolable cry of a mother from Espoo turned into bubbling happiness – The dream of medical studies finally came true

Tens of thousands followed and were excited on social media, whether the mother of three, Janina Rosenqvist, would be able to study medicine. Now the hard work has been rewarded.

From Espoo Janina Rosenqvist is confused.

Years of persistence and hard work have been rewarded: a place to study finally clicked from the Swedish-speaking line of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki.

It was Rosenqvist’s primary search target. In six years he will become a doctor.

Rosenqvist hasn’t quite internalized the matter yet. The information is fresh: on Thursday it was found out that a place in the medical school is guaranteed, and on Friday the new student found out that he had just made it to Helsinki.

“It’s an absolutely insane feeling when you’ve done a lot of work and put a lot of effort into it. But it did surprise me,” says Rosenqvist.

The results came in the middle of Rosenqvist’s working day. The entire work community has sympathized and excited the arrival of the results with him.

“That was a complete mess, it was difficult to concentrate on work. Fortunately, there was no actual work going on right then,” he says.

Newborns Rosenqvist, who works as an intensive care unit nurse, applied to study medicine for the first time in the spring 2021 application.

The first time, the doors of the university did not open. Rosenqvist decided to try again. HS told about Rosenqvist’s application process last year in May.

On the second search, the result was frustration. But Rosenqvist decided to try again.

This time the test went better than Rosenqvist could have expected.

The key to Rosenqvist’s success this year was that he decided to also strictly take care of his stamina and physical well-being.

In addition, this time Rosenqvist’s basic knowledge was already very strong, so the issues in the entrance exam material were no longer as new as in the previous application rounds.

“I probably wouldn’t have even known how to give up. All the thousands of hours he has spent on this would have seemed like a waste if he hadn’t tried anymore,” says Rosenqvist.

For many Rosenqvist is known from Instagram. He created a counterbalance to lonely grinding For three.mama.medicine-name account in autumn 2020.

As a nearly forty-year-old mother of three children, Rosenqvist was not the most typical person seeking a place to study, and her experiences of combining the everyday life of a mother with studies fascinated the audience. Now the Instagram account has more than twenty thousand followers.

Rosenqvist’s account of cheating on the entrance exam is no longer visible, but in the future he plans to talk about studying there at the University of Helsinki’s medical school.

He plans to go to university with an open mind and make the most of his study time.

“When I started nursing studies, it wasn’t exactly a field I wanted to study. Now, 19 years later, I’m going to study what I already wanted to study back then.”

“Perhaps you will realize this place of study when you stumble there with a backpack on your back on the first day. The fact that he has finally achieved what he has always dreamed of,” Rosenqvist enthuses.

