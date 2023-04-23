Entrance exams | Parents denied their son an expensive coaching course – Now a young man is piloting a rebellion that will open the gates to university for hundreds

21-year-old Jotham Berhanu got into law school on the first try. Help was provided by the completely free Shadow Coaching and the tips for reading the entrance exam books.

At 21 years old Jotham Berhanu has her parents’ wedding photo as her mobile wallpaper.

There they are, on the shore of Kaivopuisto in 1996. A tall, handsome man in a dark suit and a beautiful woman in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet of dark red flowers.

Both of them had moved from Ethiopia to Finland on their own just a few years earlier, and at the time they didn’t know anything about each other’s existence.

Both are smiling. It is summer.

Also their youngest son smiles and laughs a lot in the interview. Jotham Berhanu, who managed to study law a few years ago with his first attempt, has a relaxed but at the same time very self-confident personality.

As the chairman of the board, Berhanu runs Shadow Coaching, which offers students completely free coaching courses to prepare for entrance exams.

“My parents couldn’t afford to pay for a coaching course for me. And even if there had been, they made it clear that I would not be paid one. That’s a big reason why I’m here now,” says Berhanu.

In addition to shadow coaching, Jotham Berhanu also works on the board of Artikla ry, the law department association of the University of Lapland, as a corporate relations officer. In addition, he works at the Tax Administration alongside his studies.

Shadow coaching celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Its history dates back to left-wing student organizations, where they opposed the charging of preparatory courses for university entrance exams. The idea was that there should be a free option open to all as a counterforce to courses that discriminate against students. Shadow coaching is non-partisan.

Free of charge is possible because Shadow Coaching, for example, does not have its own premises and the courses are carried out remotely via the Zoom service. The leaders of the training courses also do not get paid. They do their work out of goodwill.

Or as Berhanu says: to give back.

“Our trainings are conducted on a pro bono basis by lawyers and students, many of whom have themselves gotten into university with the help of Shadow Coaching. I, too, once attended our preparatory course in law and was able to study at the University of Lapland as a result.”

Last year, the doors of higher education institutions were opened to 158 people with the help of Shadow Coaching. That’s an all-time record.

“The information is based on the self-reports of those who participated in the courses, so the actual figure may be higher.”

In total, Varjovamennu’s course offerings cover nine different fields. This year’s novelty is a preparatory course for Commerce.

Those applying to medicine often choose both the medicine course itself and the biology and environmental sciences course that complements it.

At the time of the interview that is, on Tuesday, April 18, there is exactly one week until the publication of the law entrance exam books. Preparation courses for “Oikis” and other fields are currently running all over Finland, and the entrance exams are coming up in May.

The future of many young people is happening now.

Berhanu remembers his own mood a few years ago, when he was thinking about his future at Kuninkaantie high school in Espoo with his friends.

My fellow students planned to apply to study in places where it was difficult or very difficult to get into – in addition to law, to medical and business schools.

“It was quite clear to all my friends who were going to apply to study law that they would participate in a paid training course. And the parents paid for it,” he says.

At the moment, for example, the prices of paid training courses in law typically hover around a thousand euros on both sides. In addition, there are “satisfaction guarantee courses” where you get the money back if the faculty’s doors do not open. Their price can be closer to 4,000 euros.

The inequality created by paid training courses has sparked discussion this spring as well.

At Aalto University, the applicant may be rejected in the future if help from coaching courses has been applied for tasks in the art field. According to the university, the alignment is based on the equal treatment of applicants, which is also mentioned in the University Act.

The problem is also recognized at the University of Helsinki, but so far the use of training courses is not being curbed.

Instead, for example, the entrance exams are aimed at making the coaching courses useless. The amount of advance materials has also been reduced.

Berhanun the high school friends chose the training course that suited them, but there was a wall in front of them in their own home: Berhanu’s parents informed the unit that there was no money for the training course.

Berhanu’s mother works as a dental nurse and his father, who studied social sciences, is a researcher. Both have studied in Finland.

“For them, it was above all about principle. They have worked incredibly hard to get to where they are. They were and are of the opinion that education in Finland is free. You don’t start paying for it, you have to work for your own success.”

“I respect my parents very much. I can appreciate what I have and what I have received. It could be the other way around.”

However, since training courses have become more the rule than the exception for law students, Berhanu typed “training course free” into his computer’s search engine.

“There I found the 1.5-month intensive course of Shadow Coaching, which included a material package, tutoring sessions, lectures and a practice exam. Many paid coaching courses offer less than us.”

Shadow coaching does not have its own premises. Jotham Berhanu was filmed in Alppipuisto on the rocks, where the Shadow Coaching staff spends recreation days.

Because oikis entrance exams are just around the corner, would Mr. Varjovalmennu’s head offer Hesar’s readers a few free tips for preparing for the entrance exams?

Berhanu laughs.

“This is a terrible cliché, but I’ll say it anyway: getting in depends on trusting yourself. You have to believe that you can internalize those things. Self-confidence is really the most important thing.”

“And thinking about what kind of learner you are – color coding and writing notes by hand are fine for me, but not for everyone. If that style works for you, it’s worth getting the Pääsykoekirjat in physical form, not just in digital format, even though the books cost money.”

Say something more specific.

“Well, there have actually been three entrance exam books in recent years, and they complement each other. In the entrance exams, you may be asked if you can tell the principles or other factors that unite these books.”

Berhanu emphasizes that in legal sciences the formulation of things and small nuances are of great importance.

“When I myself participated in the training course, our teacher said that in the multiple-choice questions there might be arguments. In connection with them, the question is whether it should be in this design and or or. When interpreting laws, it is really important to understand the difference between the two.”

“I was able to pay attention to the matter while reading for the entrance exam, and that tip was really useful in the end.”

Berhanu likes to talk about his parents and how they ended up in Finland.

“My uncle and uncle once studied in the Soviet Union. After it broke up, they moved to Kontula, Helsinki, and both had a sibling. They, my mother and father, met, fell in love and started a family. I have two sisters.”

The uncle is currently a veterinarian, the grandfather an entrepreneur.

“I wouldn’t want to get involved in politics but…”

Berhanu empii.

“We have actors in the party field who emphasize in their agenda that immigrants must be useful and net contributors to society. My uncle, my uncle and my parents weren’t net payers when they came, but now they are.”

Berhanu wonders why people only want to be accepted as ready-made packages.

“This world doesn’t work like that. Why don’t you want to give those who come from certain backgrounds the opportunity to grow? At least for me, the immigrant mentality means that you have to do a lot of work and prove your worth in a completely different way than many others.”

Berhanu says that he sets annual goals for himself. He is interested in, for example, financial crime law, information security matters, tax law and dispute resolution. One dream is to start a law firm with friends.

In addition to his studies, Berhanu works at the Tax Administration. He also serves as a member of the board of Artikla, the subject organization of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lapland, in charge of corporate relations.

“I have the attitude that the best way to succeed is to work for yourself.”