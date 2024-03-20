Entrance exams | Janina Rosenqvist, who aspired to become a doctor, got confused in the coaching course: Instead of physics, they dug into childhood memories

Janina Rosenqvist from Espoo noticed that she was talking about her childhood experiences at a training course for those who want to become a doctor.

It was the “Mental coaching” section of the coaching course of a company called Lääkisvalmennus.

Rosenqvist is now studying to become a doctor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki, and on his own social media channel he has been very blunt about the events of the training course from the fall of 2022.

According to his experience, mental coaching included detailed questions about childhood and the digging of traumas. He finds this questionable.

Rosenqvist applied to medical school twice but failed. He talked about the application stages on Facebook and thought about what to do to get in next time. In autumn 2022, he ended up contacting Lääkisvalmennu.

“I didn't dare not to try this option as well, because I wanted medicine so badly. “

CEO and head coach of medical coaching Sampo Tiensuu however, according to Rosenqvist, had told him that he did not need help with physics and chemistry. Instead, Tiensuu guided Rosenqvist to Mental Coaching. Tiensuu himself took care of the mental coaching.

“I was surprised when, in discussions, Tiensuu started digging up reasons for failure from my childhood,” Rosenqvist tells HS.

Rosenqvist is a social media influencer and posts content about his medical studies on Instagram for the Kolmen mama läkissä account. Helsingin Sanomat has reported on Rosenqvist's application stages before.

HS has seen the records that Tiensuu made of his conversations with Rosenqvist.

In the notes there are several detailed observations about, among other things, Rosenqvist's childhood and family.

Tiensuu has recorded, for example, like this:

“As a child, you are used to the fact that failure is punished. Your parents have punished you for failing because they were afraid you would fail again.”

The notes also contain this entry by Tiensuu, which discusses the difficult feelings experienced by Rosenqvist in his childhood:

“You have a strong memory of the incident as a child, where you went to the beach and picked blueberries along the path, and the neighbor's man came shouting that you shouldn't pick blueberries there, and you were ashamed that you did wrong and didn't tell your parents.”

Rosenqvist has given permission for the e-mails to be published.

Rosenqvist says that there were close mental training discussions.

“In their intensity, they corresponded to psychotherapy. I was very anxious after the discussions.”

He began to question the ethics of the operating methods of Lääkisvalmennu.

“My eyes opened. I said I don't want to talk about my childhood anymore.”

Tiensuu's name cannot be found in Julkiterhiki, which is a database containing information on healthcare personnel and a central register of healthcare professionals. It is maintained by the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira.

At the same time, Rosenqvist felt a huge shame.

“I was ashamed that I had revealed my private things from my childhood, even though they are not related to studying or entrance exams in any way. I had failed to protect myself from a person whose background I hadn't ascertained in advance.”

HS asked Sampo Tiensuu for an interview, but he refused. However, Tiensuu answered a few questions posed by HS via e-mail.

In his message, Tiensuu admits that mental coaching can deal with the coachee's private matters, such as childhood events and feelings, but implies that the initiatives for these discussions come from the coachee.

When asked about his educational background, Tiensuu answered that he studied biology and medicine at the University of Helsinki and “took several courses”.

Rosenqvist received plenty of support from his fellow destinies after sharing his thoughts on social media.

He received contacts from people who received mental coaching from Lääkisvalmennuus in connection with the coaching course and felt that they had been betrayed, because the discussions were not only related to studying.

Rosenqvist did not pay for the coaching, because as a social media influencer he was doing commercial cooperation with Lääkisvalmennu at the time.

“I think the self-study material of the course is fine, as are the practice tests. Sampo can teach, for example, physics. But it's not right that he's playing a psychotherapist.”

Association of Psychologists chairman Jari Lipsanen considers the issues that have emerged from the Medicine Coaching to be worrisome.

“From what I've heard myself, we're going to deal with very confidential health information here. I would say frankly that it is quite an unethical sounding activity. The question of why such information is asked for and processed and where it is stored is strongly raised,” says Lipsanen.

Lipsanen reminds that the operator offering training courses does not have the obligation of confidentiality that belongs to healthcare professionals, which endangers patient safety.

The Association of Psychologists is familiar with the problem itself.

“It is common knowledge that there is a lot of coaching, short therapy and sparring that are somehow related to mental health. There is no regulation in this sector. It's a complete jungle,” says Lipsanen.

The problem is compounded by the fact that the medical training courses, which include mental training, are valuable. At most, they cost 7,700 euros.

“These always involve a power structure. When money moves, people are under a lot of pressure to answer what is being asked, even if the questioner has no right to inquire about such matters.”