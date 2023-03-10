Entrance exams | Aalto University intends to limit the use of preparatory courses in entrance exams – the University of Helsinki does not have a similar policy

At Aalto University, the applicant may be rejected in the future if help has been sought from a training course for tasks in the art field. The University of Helsinki also recognizes that the situation is problematic.

Helsinki the university is not planning to ban the use of training courses in entrance exams and related preliminary materials.

“This is a topic that has been talked about for years. We strive to ensure that the content of the entrance exams is such that the coaching courses are not of significant benefit,” says the university’s head of student selection Fairy tale Kunnas.

Limiting the use of training courses made headlines on Wednesday.

Yle newsthat in the art department of Aalto University, for example, a new section has been added to the instructions for preliminary assignments for entrance exams in architecture, which prohibits applicants from accepting help for preliminary assignments from third parties, such as commercial coaching courses.

Aalto University the policy is based on the equal treatment of applicants, which is also mentioned in the University Act.

According to Yle, the situation at Aalto University is seen as the fact that coaching courses are expensive, and that puts applicants in an unequal position with each other. At the same time, however, it is admitted that monitoring the policy prohibiting training courses is difficult in practice.

According to Satu Kunnas, the University of Helsinki also recognizes that the current situation is problematic.

“It’s about equal opportunities. We don’t want to favor people who have better financial resources to prepare for the exams,” he says.

For example, the entrance exam for the field of medicine in 2023 is based on compulsory courses in biology, physics and chemistry and national in-depth courses in accordance with the basics of the high school curriculum.

In several other fields, the amount of preliminary material has been reduced over the years, so that you have time to prepare for the exam in a shorter time.

“If preliminary material is used in the application process, their use is limited and the exams are planned in such a way that the benefit of the training courses is as minimal as possible.”

Municipality points out that entrance exams are a kind of swamp there, wade here situation.

“When the entrance exams are based on the high school curriculum, it is good to understand that preparation courses are also sold for high school courses.”