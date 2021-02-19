A retired federal police officer was murdered in cold blood, in front of his wife, of a bullet in the head in an attempt to enter Barracas.

Everything happened at 8:30 p.m., on the corner of California and Río Limay streets, in that southern neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires.

Alfredo Osvaldo Poggetti (66 years old), a retired noncommissioned officer of the Federal Police, arrived at the door of his house, together with his wife Liliana Corradi (63 years old), aboard his black Volkswagen Fox. At that moment, at least three criminals They were surprised with the aim of entering the house.

Alfredo Poggetti, the retired policeman who was killed in an attempt to enter Barracas.

Poggetti resisted, struggled with the robbers and drew a revolver 38 gauge. At that time a shot was heard that hit the man’s head, according to police sources. His body was left lying in the entrance hall to the house.

From recordings in the area, City Police personnel identified four people escaping to Villa 21-24. Minutes later, with the collaboration of the Prefecture, they delayed two men and a woman, but they were released due to lack of evidence. There are no detainees yet for the fact.

“I was preparing dinner, I heard two shots, I go out and the lady (of the victim) was like hiding behind a car, but the man was injured in a corridor,” he told Chronicle TV a neighbor of the adjoining house.

They assassinated a former federal police officer in Barracas. Photo Capture Chronicle TV

Meanwhile, a relative of the retired police officer said he was killed “for defending the woman, because the woman is sick.” Other neighbors described it as “the guardian of the neighborhood”, due to his condition as a former police officer, and they specified that “he always carried his regulation weapon.”

Dozens of neighbors came out to demonstrate in repudiation of Poggetti’s murder and denounced recurrent episodes of insecurity in that area.

Investigating the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 1, of Pablo Recchini.

DS