The interpreter of “La bachata”, Manuel Turizo, will visit our capital to make his Peruvian followers dance and sing with the best of his repertoire.

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo announced a new international concert tour called “2000 tour”, which includes Peru for a show this 2023. The composer is also one of the most sought-after and prominent Latin artists in the current music industry, among his most recent successes is the song “La bachata”.

Manuel Turizo hopes to meet his public

The interpreter Manuel Turizo he is preparing his international tour, which will bring him to Lima this year. Therefore, he gave a message to all his fans who hope to see and hear him sing his most popular songs live.

“I am impatient, anxious and happy to meet my audience again. I want us to sing together, I want to give you an unforgettable show. I look forward to seeing you very soon,” she said.

When and where will the Manuel Turizo concert be?

The artist Manuel Turizo will arrive in Lima on May 11, 2023 to offer an unforgettable show for the Peruvian public. On this occasion, the appointment will be in the Gardens of the Parque de la Exposición de Lima. In addition, it was already known when the pre-sale of tickets will begin.

The producer of the event confirmed that This Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, the pre-sale will be held with 15% with Interbank cards through the Teleticket website.

How to buy tickets for the Manuel Turizo concert?

Create a Teleticket account (teleticket.com.pe).

Check that you have activated the online purchase option.

You go to the Teleticket website and enter your created account.

Select the option “Manuel Turizo”.

When it is your turn, you will be able to view the event areas and prices.

Select your seats, then “Reserve seat” and then “Buy”.

You must enter your card details.

To verify that the purchase has been made, enter the “MY E-TICKETS” section, and that’s it.

Ticket price to see Manuel Turizo

Ticket sales will be available this January 27 at 10 am The company teleticket already announced the official prices to see Manuel Turizo in the Gardens of the Parque de la Exposición.