Maluma He left all his fans surprised by announcing that he will return to Peru as part of his “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022″ tour, a show with which he will not only visit Inca lands, but many other Latin American countries where he hopes to fill Peru with joy. all attendees.

The reggaeton player, who has already started his world tour, has sold out in many European cities such as Paris, London, Albania, Zurich and Geneva. Likewise, during the month of May he will visit cities in Mexico to later give a great concert in Las Vegas.

When is Maluma’s concert in Lima?

The singer Maluma arrives in Peru to delight all his followers with well-known hits such as “Felices los 4”, “Hawái”, among many others. The appointment with the Colombian is scheduled for September 23, 2022.

Maluma will be presented in September at the Jockey Club of Peru. Photo: Maluma/Instagram

When do the tickets for the Maluma concert come out?

For all those who did not have the opportunity to get a pre-sale ticket, the general sale of tickets for the ‘Papi Juancho’ concert will begin on Sunday, May 22 and can be purchased with any means of payment through the Teleticket digital platform .

How to buy tickets for the Maluma concert in Peru 2022?

According to the information provided by Teleticket, the sale of tickets will only be available through its official website: teleticket.com.pe. Here are the steps to get your ticket online:

Go to the Teleticket website ( https://teleticket.com.pe/

Select the promotional image of the Maluma concert

Wait to be assigned a place in the virtual queue

Select the location of your preference

Make the corresponding payment.

Maluma returns to Lima thanks to his world tour “Papi Juancho 2022″. Photo: Instagram Maluma

general ticket sales

Users who were unable to purchase a ticket during the two days of pre-sale with the special Interbank discount still have a chance to get a pass with the general sale on May 22.

Ticket prices on Teleticket

The long-awaited show will have four areas from which the musician’s fans will be able to sing the wide repertoire of songs that he will present live.

Platinum Box (10 people) S/ 6,940

Platinum S/ 494

VIP S/ 341

General S / 177.

Where will Maluma’s concert be in Peru 2022?

This show will be held at the well-known venue La Pelousse of the Jockey Club of Peru. There, the thousands of followers of the artist will be able to come early to queue up and thus locate themselves in their corresponding place in an orderly manner hours before the concert begins.

Find out when tickets for Maluma’s concert in Peru go on sale and what prices they have. Photo: Bogotá News and Communications.

