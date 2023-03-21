SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – More than 100 businessmen, agricultural producers, representatives of associations and cooperatives from the most diverse segments of Brazilian agribusiness are part of the delegation organized by the Ministry of Agriculture that embarks on an official mission to China this Monday.

Together with Minister Carlos Fávaro and the ministry’s technical team, which works on trade agreements, simplification of processes through digitization and opening of markets for new Brazilian products with the Chinese authorities, the businessmen will have the opportunity to discuss with the private sector import and export demands between the two countries, the ministry said.

“It is a very eclectic entourage, contemplating the diversity of our agribusiness, not only those who are interested in selling their products, but also buying, so that we can advance in the agribusiness. It is a sign of President Lula’s prestige in the sector…”, said Fávaro, in a note.

The mission headed by Fávaro is preparatory for the visit of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the last week of March.

Before Lula’s arrival, the Minister of Agriculture will participate in bilateral meetings with Chinese authorities, seminars and meetings with representatives of the productive sector.

On the 23rd, Fávaro is expected to attend a conference on the cotton industry. There is also an agenda with companies and associations of fertilizer and agricultural input manufacturers, in addition to an event to discuss cooperation between Brazil and China in sustainable agriculture and green finance.

According to the ministry, on Friday Fávaro will attend a multisectoral seminar, alongside members of other Brazilian agricultural organizations such as the national confederation CNA and the association that represents trading companies Abiove.

Also on Friday, a seminar on the animal protein sector is scheduled, with the participation of the Brazilian ambassador to China, Marcos Galvão, and the vice president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of food, natural products and animal by-products (CFNA China), Yu Lu.

Next Monday, the ministry’s team will participate in another multisectoral meeting.

Fávaro will join Lula’s entourage on March 28. He fulfills an official agenda with the Chinese authorities and, on the 29th, he will participate in the Brazil-China Entrepreneurial Seminar.

China has been, since 2009, Brazil’s largest trading partner and one of the main sources of investment in Brazilian territory. In 2022, trade reached a record $150.5 billion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

(By Roberto Samora and Nayara Figueiredo)