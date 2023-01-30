The entourage of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship that will assess the situation of the humanitarian crisis that affects indigenous peoples Yanomami arrived on Sunday (29.jan.2023) in Roraima. The ministry’s executive secretary, Rita Oliveira, said that the expectation is to be able to make a diagnosis of human rights violations that are affecting the population.

“It is a very broad diagnostic work, making public listening to civil society and indigenous leaders”, said the secretary. “And, based on this information, return in a 2nd moment to implement the emergency actions that are being planned by the ministry.”

Among the delegation’s activities, she highlighted the mapping of public facilities where it is possible to implement human rights policies for these populations and the mapping of information regarding people who need to be immediately included in the ministry’s protection system.

“All of this articulated with the Health Emergency Operational Center that is already operating in the region.“, he spoke.

This Monday (January 30), the delegation will arrive in the morning at the Yanomami Special Indigenous Health District, where it will listen to indigenous leaders to learn about their main demands. In the afternoon, there will be a meeting at the Civil House of the Government of Roraima to align measures in favor of the indigenous community.

At 5 pm, a meeting is scheduled at the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) in Roraima to hear the needs of the State Council for Children and Adolescents, municipal councils, and guardianship councils.

The entourage is formed:

by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, Rita Cristina de Oliveira;

by the National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Ariel de Castro Alves;

by the National Secretary for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, Isadora Brandão Araújo;

by the National Human Rights Ombudsman, Bruno Renato Nascimento Teixeira.

The entourage’s work in Roraima continues until February 2nd.

With information from Brazil Agency.