THE entourage from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, which will investigate the situation of the humanitarian crisis affecting the Yanomami people, arrived today (29) in Roraima.

The ministry’s executive secretary, Rita Oliveira, said that the expectation is to be able to make a diagnosis of human rights violations that are affecting the Yanomami indigenous population. “It is a very broad diagnostic work, making public listening to civil society and indigenous leaders. And, based on this information, return in a second moment to implement the emergency actions that are being planned by the ministry”, said the secretary.

Among the delegation’s activities, she highlighted the mapping of public facilities where it is possible to implement human rights policies for these populations and the mapping of information regarding people who need to be immediately included in the ministry’s protection system. “All of this articulated with the Health Emergency Operational Center that is already operating in the region,” he said.

Tomorrow (30), the delegation will arrive, in the morning, at the Yanomami Special Indigenous Health District, where it will listen to indigenous leaders to learn about the main demands. In the afternoon, there will be a meeting at the Civil House of the Government of Roraima to align measures in favor of the indigenous community. At 5 pm, a meeting is scheduled at the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Roraima to hear the needs of the State Council for Children and Adolescents, municipal councils, and guardianship councils.

The entourage is formed by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, Rita Cristina de Oliveira; by the National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Ariel de Castro Alves; by the National Secretary for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, Isadora Brandão Araújo and by the National Ombudsman for Human Rights, Bruno Renato Nascimento Teixeira.

The entourage’s work in Roraima continues until February 2nd.