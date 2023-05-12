Ministry of Health issued an ordinance last week reorganizing the criteria for applying the money; congressmen see provocation

Allies of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), increased the tone of criticism of the government. They say that, even after pawning the amendments – this week alone it was R$ 1.7 billion – the money is not coming. The reason: creating obstacles and new rules along the way.

They cite as an example the publication, on May 4, of the ordinance 544, from the Ministry of Health, which reorganized the criteria so that States and municipalities can receive funds from amendments. In practice, deputies say, the money is not coming in. Municipalities and states would not be adapted to the new regulation and end up without money for not meeting requirements.

Health was the ministry with the highest volume of amendments released this year. The ministries that committed the most resources so far were the following:

Health – BRL 1.1 billion;

– BRL 1.1 billion; Transport – BRL 217 million;

– BRL 217 million; Social development – BRL 181.5 million;

– BRL 181.5 million; Defense – BRL 55 million;

– BRL 55 million; Integration – BRL 45 million;

Thus, the Health ordinance caused greater irritation, as it concentrated almost 2 thirds of the total.

Congressmen also mention the proximity of the publication dates of the rules and announcements, as a provocation sign. Backstage in the Chamber, they begin to talk about retaliation. Two agendas are already present in the conversations of the deputies:

timeframe – the Chamber wants to anticipate the judgment of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that may increase the number of indigenous reserves. The government is in favor, but Centrão is against it;

MP 1,154 of 2023 (restructuring of ministries) – deputies say they could increase the powers of allied party ministries or let them expire. If that happens, the ministerial structure returns to what it was in the previous government and Lula, by law, could only make a new MP in 2024.

Lira in charge

The majority group of deputies who support Arthur Lira has been pressing for the allocation of amendments to remain under the control of the deputy. It was like that in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and want to maintain the system, such as Power360 anticipated on April 20.

The government, on the other hand, wants to take charge. Initially, the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), wanted to have the prerogative. Ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil) also have influence and the final say in the process.

Amendments

After releasing in 1 day more money for congressmen’s amendments than in 4 months of management, the government continues to step on the accelerator. On Wednesday (May 10), the ministries pledged over R$ 434 million. The value is second only to the record of R$ 712 million registered on Tuesday (May 9).

The most updated data entered the Congress system this Thursday (May 11).

In all, R$ 1.7 billion have already been reserved. About 70% of this money committed to amendments by congressmen was authorized in 2 days, by order of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Commitment is the 1st stage of public expenditure execution. With it, the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for that expense. It works as a guarantee from the authority that the payment will be made.

After the commitment comes the liquidation stage, when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered, and, later, the payment itself, with the deposit of money.

What the federal government has done now, therefore, is to separate the money from the Budget so that the indications of expenses made by congressmen are contemplated. Thus, works eventually indicated, for example, can begin.

The release of funds is part of the Lula government’s effort to reorganize its allied base and ensure the approval of the fiscal framework. Last week’s two defeats led the PT to order ministers to start releasing money.

As of this week, there has been a change in the dynamics of releasing amendments. Until Monday (May 8), half of the resources released were for amendments by state benches.

Padilha’s previous strategy was to prioritize conversations with state benches and leaders. As of Thursday (May 11), deputies and senators saw a significant volume of nominal funds released.

More money should come soon. In the government’s account are R$ 9 billion in amendments by the rapporteur from previous years.