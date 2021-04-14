Entomologist, researcher at the Biological Faculty of Moscow State University Vadim Maryinsky in an interview with “Radio 1” on Tuesday, April 13, he spoke about dangerous areas in terms of the possible presence of ticks in the Moscow region.

According to the specialist, there is a high risk of picking up a tick on forest edges heated by the sun. He explained that ticks live where the topsoil with fallen leaves and branches is not disturbed, therefore the forest is dangerous in this regard. But in the city park there is practically no threat to meet a tick.

“True, if a well-groomed park is adjacent to a forest, ticks can crawl there. But if this is a park surrounded by houses, then there is no need to worry, ”the entomologist explained.

Maryinsky noted that although tick-borne encephalitis is not common in the Moscow region, Lyme disease is common, which ticks also carry. He stressed that there is no vaccination against this disease and only the timely start of treatment will help to protect oneself. NSN…

“If you have been bitten by a tick, you must remove it as soon as possible, either with a loop from the thread, or with a special tick grabber. The main thing is not to squeeze with your fingers, otherwise you will inject all the contents of the tick into yourself from a tube, and the likelihood that it will transmit the pathogen to you will significantly increase, ”the entomologist warned.

Once removed, the insect should be taken for analysis. If this did not work out, you need to come to the therapist so that he prescribes the necessary tests.

Vadim Maryinsky noted that the incubation period of both tick-borne diseases is measured not in hours, but in days and weeks, so it will not be difficult to get to a medical facility in time after a bite.

On April 11, therapist, head of the therapeutic department of the Central Clinical Hospital “Russian Railways-Medicine” Nikolai Doldo spoke about ways to protect against tick bites. So, when choosing clothes for a forest walk, you should give preference to light-colored clothes with long sleeves with elastic bands and a hood, pants need to be tucked into socks, while it is necessary to additionally treat the clothes with insect repellents. In addition, the specialist urged to examine the clothes, as well as the neck, armpits, groin area, ears every 15 minutes, and upon returning to conduct a more thorough examination of the body.

Vaccination will help protect against tick-borne encephalitis.