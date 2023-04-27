StandWithUs Brasil, an entity linked to the government of Israel, criticized this Wednesday (26) a statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the creation of the Israeli state. During a speech in Spain, Lula stated that the United Nations (UN) created the State of Israel, but did not do the same in relation to the Palestinians.

“The UN was so strong that, in 1948, it managed to create the State of Israel. In 2023, it fails to create a Palestinian state,” said the president. In a note, StandWithUs Brasil said that “contrary to what the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said, Israel was not created by the United Nations”.

“In 1947, what the UN Partition advocated was the creation of two countries, one for Jews and the other for Arabs. The Jews accepted, the Arabs did not. The State of Israel was founded after a war waged by the armies of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq against the Jews,” the organization said. The statement is signed by André Lajst, executive president of StandWithUs Brasil.

As for a State for Palestinians, neither the UN nor other international organizations currently have the role of creating it, unless Palestinians and Israelis themselves come to seal the peace independently – which, unfortunately, becomes difficult, especially given the division between the main Palestinian leaders themselves, between Fatah, the party of President Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas, the terrorist group that dictatorially controls the Gaza Strip.

Today Israel celebrates Yom HaAtzmaut, Independence Day for a country just 75 years old, and it is vital to preserve the memory and the facts so that history is told fairly.”