The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the UAE currently enjoys a legislative system that has been classified as “the most recent and comprehensive” in terms of protecting labor rights, which contributes to providing a safe work environment free from occupational hazards, and enhancing the psychological stability of workers in establishments, and thus raising the level of their productivity and efficiency.

While stressing that the employer is obligated to treat and compensate the injured worker for work injuries and occupational diseases, and is responsible for reporting these cases through the channels specified by the Ministry, pointing out that if the worker’s injury or occupational illness leads to his permanent total disability, he deserves the same compensation. The payable in case of death, and based on the last basic wage received by the worker who receives his compensation after the issuance of the medical report specifying the percentage of disability within a maximum period of 10 days.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the rules and procedures it adopts to deal with work injuries and occupational diseases constitute a qualitative addition to the system of laws and legislation guaranteeing labor rights, and contribute greatly to strengthening the system for protecting human rights in general and employment in particular.

The Ministry stated that it had succeeded in governing the handling of work injuries and occupational diseases by establishments that employ 50 workers or more, through regulations and decisions aimed at strengthening the occupational health and safety system in the private sector, stressing that the system of legislation concerned with protecting labor rights in the UAE was classified as one of the largest and most comprehensive operations. Modernization and development of the relevant legislative and regulatory system.

According to the Ministry, establishments are obligated to develop a special system for monitoring these injuries and diseases, provided that this system includes a record of work injuries and occupational diseases, providing preventive tools and rehabilitative programs for workers in hazardous activities, limiting all activities that threaten the health and safety of workers, conducting an inventory of workers, and finding examination mechanisms. Periodic health checks for workers, and mechanisms for reporting within the establishment, and for investigating cases of work injuries and occupational diseases, which contributes to providing a safe work environment free from occupational hazards, and enhancing the psychological stability of workers in the establishments, and thus raising the level of their productivity and efficiency.

The Ministry indicated that the private sector establishments are also obligated, when any worker suffers a work injury or occupational disease, to find mechanisms to obtain a report from the medical committees, showing the percentage of disability in the event of injury, and to provide a record of periodicity and dates of examination of workers, and to keep a record that includes workers exposed to occupational hazards for a period of no less than For five years after the termination of their service, and handing the worker after the end of his service a proof of his period of work in the establishment, stressing that the employer may not terminate the work relationship and cancel the work contract of the worker who is injured or sick with an occupational disease except after receiving all his entitlements.

She stated that the employer is obligated to treat and compensate the injured worker for work injuries and occupational diseases, as the value of the work injury compensation is calculated based on the last basic wage received by the worker who receives his compensation after the issuance of the medical report specifying the percentage of disability within a maximum period of 10 days, noting that in the event The work injury or occupational disease led to the death of the worker. The compensation is paid to his heirs in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, or according to what the worker determines before his death, provided that the insurance service provider is obligated to transfer the compensation amount within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of receiving the claim that complies with the standards and eligibility conditions established in accordance with the law.

And the ministry said: “If the worker’s occupational injury or illness leads to his partial disability, then he is compensated with a percentage of the value of permanent total disability equal to the percentages established in Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022, while the amount of compensation payable to the worker in case of permanent total disability is the amount The same due in case of death, and in both cases, whether it is total or partial disability, a specialized medical committee decides on it.

• The employer is obligated to treat and compensate the injured worker for work injuries and occupational diseases.

reporting channels

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set rules that employers must abide by in dealing with work injuries and occupational diseases, the most important of which is the responsibility to report that any of his workers have been exposed to work injuries or occupational diseases. And it stated that it provides three channels to report any injury or occupational disease to which the worker is exposed: the first is to contact the call center on the number 600590000, or through business centers, and finally through the ministry’s smart application, pointing out that the employer is required to enter the data of the establishment and the injured worker. The date and degree of injury, a brief description of the accident and its circumstances, procedures for first aid and treatment of the worker, and the report is automatically included in the national system for work injuries.