Deutsche Welle 09/28/2024 – 11:45

The clandestine market is supplied by people in vulnerable situations who sell body parts in countries such as Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. The sale of human organs is illegal throughout Africa. However, in 2022, the management of Kenyatta National Hospital, in Nairobi, Kenya, decided to publish on Facebook the message “We don’t buy kidneys!”. According to the medical institution, “How much does my kidney cost?” was the most received question on their communication channels.

The growing trade in human organs has “reached epidemic levels” on the continent, but the problem is not receiving due attention, warns Nigerian human rights lawyer Frank Tietie to DW.

“You would expect the level of public condemnation against this to be much higher, but that is not the case.”

A report by Global Financial Integrity (GFI), a Washington DC-based think tank focused on corruption, illicit trade and money laundering, estimated that between US$840 million and US$1.7 billion (R$4.6 billion and R$9.2 billion) are generated annually by human trafficking for organ removal around the world.

It is important to emphasize that organ donation and transplantation are well-established medical practices that save lives. These procedures can be very successful when conducted with consent and transparency. But there are concerns that too often organ donation is motivated “primarily by poverty rather than the noble motivation of trying to save a life or trying to help anyone’s medical condition,” Tietie told DW.

According to the lawyer, there are cases in which unscrupulous medical teams trade their patients’ organs without their knowledge.

Fast money

Willis Okumu, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, explains that not all “irregular” transplants are forced, as can be deduced from the hospital post in Nairobi. While researching the organ trade in Eldoret, a city in western Kenya, Okumu found young men willing to sell their kidneys for “quick money.”

“They weren’t really being coerced in any way,” he said.

A kidney recipient can pay more than 150 thousand dollars (R$810 thousand), according to a document from the European Parliament. Okumu points out that a small part of this money goes to the donor – they receive offers of up to 6,000 dollars (R$32,400) for the organ.

The researcher reports having seen “several young people with scars on their abdomen”, reporting that they had undergone the procedure. They were not afraid of being prosecuted, as it was difficult for authorities to enforce the law.

“Most of them, when they came back, had investments or had bought a motorcycle or built a new house,” Okumu added. He explains that donors became recruiters of other young people to donate their kidneys to feed a growing black market outside Kenya.

Kidneys are the most common organs in legal and illegal transplants, and the cheapest on the black market, as they can come from living donors.

Vulnerable donors, rich recipients

Although it is difficult to access details about the illicit world of organ trafficking, Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria are believed to be the countries most affected by the problem in Africa. The reasons for this are complex, and the regulation of transplants and organ donation differs from region to region.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has drawn attention to the issue of human trafficking for organ removal – commonly known as transplant tourism – and how illicitly transplanted organs flow from vulnerable populations to wealthier recipients.

According to the Global Organ Donation and Transplant Observatory, less than 10% of the transplants needed in the world are performed, which ends up attracting patients to the illegal market.

There are also a comparatively low number of medical centers that perform legal transplants in Africa. A 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) document listed just 35 kidney transplant centers for the entire continent.

The scarcity of the service is attributed to the difficulty in accessing professionals, limited specialization and lack of financial resources.

A sophisticated operation

The illicit and profitable nature of the business implies a lot of organization of organ trafficking networks. The skills needed to perform complex surgeries – on both the donor and the recipient –, the connection between buyers and sellers, in addition to the effort to circumvent inspection by international agencies, require the involvement of members of the medical sector, local criminal groups and even politicians .

Okumu believes what he saw in western Kenya is part of a larger syndicate of international human body parts traffickers. The young people he met “spoke of doctors who did not speak Swahili and were of Indian origin”, which led him to conclude that the operation was international.

Last year, a jury in London convicted Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and a doctor of conspiring to obtain a kidney from a young man from Lagos. The verdict was the first under the UK Modern Slavery Act (2015) to convict suspects in an organ harvesting plot.

For human rights lawyer Tietie, the prospect of financial gain from human organs has led to fears that “baby factories” in Nigeria – facilities to which girls and young women are lured, impregnated and held against their will until they give birth. luz – could also become targets of organ traffickers, highlighting “the close link between human trafficking and organ harvesting”.

Tietie emphasizes the responsibility of medical centers in the face of the problem. “What happens when a medical team, doctors from elitist hospitals in Abuja and Lagos, come forward to their rich patients and tell them not to worry, that they can find a poor boy to sell these organs?”