PEC under analysis in the Chamber would make the municipal force receive federal resources and act in joint operations with other police forces

Fenaguardas (national federation) and municipal guard unions mobilized on Wednesday (June 26, 2024), in the Chamber of Deputies, in defense of the approval of PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 57 of 2023, which transforms the category into municipal police officers.

Around 400 agents were in the Nereu Ramos auditorium during the Public Security Commission hearing, where they received support from deputies. The proposal amends the Constitution to incorporate the Municipal Guard into the Unified Public Security System. In practice, the municipal force would begin to receive federal resources and act in joint operations with other police forces.

The president of Fenaguardas, Luís Vecchi, also highlights the importance of the measure to ensure rights to agents, such as retirement and better pay. “We want to work harmoniously with other institutions and other security forces, strengthening cooperation and complementarity of actions for the well-being of society as a whole”he said.

The proposal was presented in 2023 by the deputy Jones Moura (PSD-RJ), co-authored by 325 other deputies. “Today, anyone who accesses the Federal Chamber website will see that PEC 57 is the most popular and articulated in Brazil. It is being built step by step”said Moura.

The text is awaiting submission to the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice). If approved, admissibilitywill be analyzed in a special committee, where the deputy Delegate da Cunha (PP-SP) hopes to overcome potential conflicts of interest with other police forces.

“There are differences and they will be discussed in the special commission: who patrols what and who patrols what area. What doesn’t work is that the matter doesn’t move and the bums are left swimming in their arms. We need as many police officers as possible on the streets.”

The president of Amebrasil (Brazilian State Military Association), Colonel Elias Miller, said he believes in building consensus around the text.



Bruno Spada/Chamber Delegate Adriana Accorsi said she had the government’s support to report the proposal

Traffic Agents

AGT Brasil (Brazilian Traffic Agents Association) reported having no restrictions on the proposal. However, the entity’s president, Antônio Coelho Neto, made it clear that the category does not want to be left out of the discussion.

“There are two categories of municipal employees who are in public safety: municipal guards and traffic agents. And we are suffering from mistakes by managers, eliminating the position of traffic agents. There is no disagreement and we need to be together: our specialty of road safety and the future municipal police, being the security force of the municipalities”he stated.

Deputies from the Public Security Commission and the Parliamentary Front in Defense of the Municipal Guards articulate the deputy’s nomination Delegate Adriana Accorsi (PT-GO) as rapporteur of the proposal in a future special committee.

Organizer of the debate, she stated that the intention is to guarantee “quality community public safety”. Accorsi said that the proposal has the support of the federal government and has already said that he will accept one of the suggestions presented during the hearing.

“Regarding the guards being presided over by fellow guards: we will include it in the PEC or in a bill to this effect. No police officer will be harmed in their duties. What we need to think about is people’s safety. And I accepted to be the rapporteur because I have the approval of President Lula.”he declared.

The approval of the proposal in the Chamber’s Plenary depends on the favorable votes of at least 308 deputies in two rounds of voting.

With information from Chamber Agency.