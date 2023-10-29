Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 17:34

International humanitarian aid entities stated today (29) that the trucks with medicines and supplies released by Israeli authorities to serve the civilian population in the Gaza Strip are in insufficient numbers.

According to the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), before the start of the War between the State of Israel and Hamas, around 300 to 500 trucks with supplies entered Gaza daily to help the population. Since the 20th, only 118 trucks have been authorized to enter the enclave.

“An extremely inadequate response to the constant and growing needs in Gaza”, highlighted the organization MSF, in a publication.

“Before October 7, between 300 and 500 trucks of supplies entered Gaza every day, in a region where most people already depended on humanitarian aid.”

According to MSF international president Christos Christou, the organization is ready to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, with teams and medical supplies on standby. “But as long as the bombing continues at its current intensity, any effort to increase medical aid will inevitably be insufficient,” he said.

“Defenseless people are being subjected to terrible bombings. Families have nowhere to run or hide as hell is unleashed upon them. We need a ceasefire now,” she added.

Warehouses

United Nations (UN) Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that thousands of people yesterday (28) invaded the agency’s warehouses and distribution centers in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip to take wheat flour and basic items survival supplies, such as personal hygiene supplies.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to crumble after three weeks of war and a rigorous siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate. Tensions and fear are worsened by cuts in telephone and internet communication lines. They feel they are alone, isolated from their families within Gaza and the rest of the world,” said UNRWA director of affairs in the Gaza Strip, Thomas White.

According to the UN agency, the mass displacement of people from the North of the Gaza Strip to the South causes the structure of the Southern region to collapse. There are families that welcomed up to 50 relatives and are now all sheltered in the same house.

“Supplies on the market are running out while humanitarian aid arriving in the Gaza Strip in trucks from Egypt is insufficient. The needs of communities are immense, even if just for basic survival, while the aid we receive is scarce and inconsistent,” White highlighted.

According to the agency, yesterday (28), there were no trucks with humanitarian aid arriving due to the communications blackout: UNRWA – the main intermediary in the reception and storage of aid in the Gaza Strip – was unable to establish communication with the different agents involved in the process to coordinate the passage of the train.

“The current train system is doomed to failure. Too few trucks, slow processes, rigorous inspections, supplies that do not meet the requirements of UNRWA and other aid organizations, and most importantly, the ongoing fuel ban, are all a recipe for a broken system,” said White.

“We call for a regular and steady flow of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to respond to needs, especially as tensions and frustrations rise,” White added.

UNRWA reported that some internet services and connections were restored today.