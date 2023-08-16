Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2023 – 0:24

The stance of opposition parliamentarians during the testimony by Reuters photojournalist Adriano Machado sparked outrage at the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) and at five other entities. Machado was summoned to testify at the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8 as a witness, but was the target of attacks and insinuations from deputies and senators linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) insinuated that the photojournalist was allied with the criminals who destroyed the Planalto Palace. Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said that, during the invasion of the building, Machado acted as if “everything was arranged”. Deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) suggested that the photojournalist could have given the criminals a voice of arrest, as if to prove that there was no friendship between them.

“It went to the extreme of asking the photojournalist why he did not arrest the countless demonstrators who invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace on the 8th. know with whom he exchanged messages”, said Fenaj, in a note.

“It is up to the photojournalist to record the images of the crime. The role of deterring, identifying criminals, holding them accountable and punishing them is the job of the security authorities and the Justice. Requesting the breach of telematic secrecy of a press professional is arbitrary, which goes against the constitutional right of secrecy of sources”, added the entity.

On January 8, during the invasion and depredation of the Palácio do Planalto, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress buildings, 17 press professionals were attacked by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, upset with his defeat at the polls, months earlier.

To the parliamentarians, Machado said that he shook hands with one of the criminals after claiming that he had deleted the photos he had taken at the request of another invader. “At that moment, I couldn’t help but return the greeting. Even fearing for my safety,” he said in the statement.

Read Fenaj’s note in full:

The undersigned organizations repudiate not only the summons of photojournalist Adriano Machado, from Reuters, to the CPMI of the National Congress regarding the January 8 attacks, but also the attempt, by some parliamentarians, to attack the honor of the journalist and the reputation of the entire the Brazilian press.

Adriano Machado, whose work spans more than two decades of service to journalism, answered the questions calmly this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023). But he was offended on several occasions when opposition lawmakers, intent on attacking the government, accused him of participating in a staged coup.

To give voice and space to conspiracy theories and the defense of transgressors of democratic precepts, some parliamentarians even tried to equate the work of the photographer and the national press to that of political activists, denounced and prosecuted for crimes against democracy and for spreading false news.

In a scenario hostile to the press – 17 professionals were attacked in Brasília during these violent protests -, the very summons of Adriano Machado, who had to go to Parliament as if he were suspected of a crime or collusion, is a form of aggression and press intimidation.

More than that, the audience exposes the professional to risks and attacks, which he has already been suffering on social networks since parliamentarians exposed him, seeing conspiracy in a video that shows him just performing his role as a photojournalist in the face of an invasion of the center of government Brazilian.

The undersigned organizations are in solidarity with Adriano Machado and his family, reiterating their confidence in his professional work. And they tell parliamentarians that they will not allow press professionals to be used as pawns in political disputes, nor in acts and demonstrations that put democracy at risk.

August 15, 2023

Abraji – Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism

Vladimir Herzog Institute – IVH

Open Word Institute

National Federation of Journalists – FENAJ

Tornavoz

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Ajor – Digital Journalism Association