Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 20:33

The illegal monitoring of journalists by agents of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during the government of Jair Bolsonaro is considered an act of violence and an attempt to violate the work of this category, according to entities representing press professionals.

An investigation by the Federal Police (PF) reveals that agents assigned to Abin used espionage tools acquired by the agency to monitor movements authorities from the Judiciary, Legislature and Federal Revenue, as well as public figures, such as journalists. The irregular acts allegedly occurred during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Related news:

The National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) considers that the activities of the so-called Abin Paralela were illegal and criminal and an obvious attack on freedom of the press.

“The illegal and abusive use of espionage services was an explicit attempt by the Bolsonaro government to violate the free exercise of journalism and the confidentiality of sources. We had already denounced this situation in January of this year, when Operation Close Surveillance was carried out. So much so that we requested access to the list of people spied on at the time in court, but we did not obtain any information because the process was confidential,” the entity said in a statement.

The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) also repudiates the acts committed by the so-called Abin Paralela, under the command of PF delegate Alexandre Ramagem, current federal deputy for the PL of Rio de Janeiro.

“The ABI Commission for the Defense of Freedom of the Press and Human Rights (CDLIDH) repudiates the use of software federal property to spy on and monitor the professional activity of journalists and fact-checking agencies. CDLIDH repudiates this unacceptable behavior, which represents a total affront to the privacy of professionals and organizations and an attack on the Democratic Rule of Law,” says the entity, in a note sent to Brazil Agency.

In February of this year, the Union of Professional Journalists in the State of São Paulo (SJSP), together with ABI and the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj), filed a request with the Supreme Federal Court to disclose the names of the journalists who were illegally spied on by Abin Paralela. According to SJSP, the legal basis for the entities’ request was related to the issue of the constitutional right to confidentiality of sources in the exercise of journalism, as well as the right to privacy of every Brazilian citizen.

“Upon learning of the investigation that exposed the story of a ‘Parallel Abin’ working for the Bolsonaro government to illegally spy on opponents, politicians and journalists, it was understood that it is essential that this story be clarified,” said the president of the Union, Thiago Tanji, in the request.

Surprise

According to the Federal Police, the journalists monitored were Mônica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista. In an interview with the Band News channel, Mônica Bergamo said it was a surprise to discover her name among those monitored.

“It is despicable to have a government apparatus monitoring people who they imagine can somehow undermine their government. It is a very strange feeling,” said the journalist. She recalled that, in addition to the monitoring of her conversations, there was an attempt at defamation, with the idea of ​​connecting the professional with Adélio Bispo, responsible for the attack on then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.