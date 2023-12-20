Workers would not have a salary adjustment; suggested increase would only affect food, daycare and health benefits

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services presented on Monday (Dec 18, 2023) to the National Permanent Negotiation Table a proposal to adjust benefits paid to public employees, but ruled out salary adjustments. The proposal, however, has not yet been formalized.

As directed by the government, there would be a 51.9% increase in food allowance paid to public employees from May 2024. The benefit would go from R$658 to R$1,000. The government also suggested increases in daycare allowance, from R$321 to R$484.90; and in health aid, from R$ 144.38 to “around R$215”.

According to the ministry, “employees with the lowest salaries” It is “who receive, simultaneously, the three benefits (food, health and daycare) start to receive an increase in total remuneration that reaches 23%”.

RESPONSE

Contrary to the proposal, Condsef (Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service) described in a note that the negotiating table meeting “frustrated the expectations of employees who were waiting for a concrete adjustment proposal for 2024”. For the entity, the proposal “harms retirees and pensioners who represent more than half of the category”.

Sindsep-DF (Federal Public Servants Union in the Federal District) also assesses that the proposal contradicts retirees and considers the gain “insufficient” in benefits. “When announcing the proposal, the federal government claimed that the format works against existing disparities in civil service, completely disregarding the needs and rights of hundreds of thousands of civil servants.”

In an assembly held on Tuesday (Dec 19) by Sindsep-DF, the category spoke out against the federal government's offer. Condsef is awaiting the formalization of the proposal to call a meeting of the deliberative council of entities that represent public servants in other states.

To the Power360the Ministry of Management and Innovation declared that, in 2023, a linear salary adjustment of 9% and an increase of R$200 in food allowance to employees were granted.

With information from Brazil Agency.