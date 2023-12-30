Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 16:44

Representatives of the sectors affected by the revocation of the payroll tax exemption policy sent to the president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), a letter in which they point out the unconstitutionality of the provisional measure published by the government on Friday, 29. They ask that Pacheco returns the MP to the Executive without taking it to parliamentarians for consideration.

The provisional measure revokes the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy as approved by Congress and promulgated on December 28th. Instead, the MP establishes the return of employer contributions to salaries in a phased manner until 2027.

The payroll tax relief policy was adopted in 2011 and replaces the employer's social security contribution of 20%, levied on salaries, with rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue. The benefit would expire at the end of this year and, at the initiative of Congress, it had been extended until 2027.

The matter was processed in the Chamber and Senate at the end of October. In November, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vetoed the proposal, but on December 14 the veto was put to a vote and overturned by Congress.

Business associations claim that the MP is being used as “a form of second veto not provided for in the Federal Constitution”.

“The purpose of the provisional measure is to promote an act by the Executive Branch with the effects of law due to the natural delay in the legislative process, in a situation of relevance and urgency, and not to review a law that has just been constructed within the correct procedure and broad discussion ”, states the text, to which the Estadão had access.

“If the National Congress accepts this situation, this could result in broad legal uncertainty, due to the use of MPs in several other situations on the most diverse topics, emptying the competence of the Legislative Branch”, adds the text.

The publication of the MP, in the view of business entities, is an attempt to “overturn the veto”.

To support the request to Pacheco, the sectors sent a legal opinion to the President of the Senate in which they stated that the STF had already judged a similar attempt as unconstitutional. The document, prepared by the firm Sacha Calmon Misabel Derzi Advogados, states that the measure violates the principle of separation of Powers, based on the understanding that the legislation prohibits the sending of an MP or new bill in the same year in which an issue already has been subject to voting and approval in Congress.

The case remembered by the legal opinion occurred under Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2022, when the then president tried to suspend the Aldir Blanc and Paulo Gustavo laws through MP. At the time, the Court claimed that “a provisional measure is not a deviation to circumvent the competence of the National Congress”, with “the use of this exceptional instrument to override presidential voluntarism over the legitimate will of the Legislative Houses” being “unconstitutional”.

The opinion also alleges that the MP also did not prove the required urgency for its publication.

In a note released on his social media this Friday, Pacheco said he will deliberate with Congress leaders whether or not he will return the MP. He intends to bring them together at the beginning of January, taking advantage of the presence of politicians in Brasília at the one-year events of January 8th.

The president of the Senate is also being pressured by other parliamentarians, who see the Executive's excess in issuing an MP to deal with a matter already deliberated by Congress.

The provisional measure comes into effect on April 1st and the expectation of business sectors is that it will be returned before then, at the start of legislative work, in February. They trust that, even if Pacheco decides not to return the MP, the leaders of the Chamber and Senate will not accept putting the issue back to a vote.

The argument is that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already claimed to be against the publication of MPs that do not have proven urgency, preferring the path of processing via bill.

O Estadão found that minister Fernando Haddad told Pacheco and also Lira that the beginning of the MP's validity in April was an option made by the government to dialogue with Congress during this period and that the intention was not to override a decision by the Legislature.