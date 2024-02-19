Febraban and Fecomércio released notes of condolence this Monday (Feb 19); businessman died on Sunday (18)

Entities representing commerce, banking and industry lamented, this Monday (19.Feb.2024), the death of businessman and founder of Pão de Açúcar, Abílio Diniz. He died last Sunday (Feb 18), at the age of 87, victim of respiratory failure caused by pneumonitis.

In a note, the Fecomércio-RJ (National Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of Rio de Janeiro), signed by the president of the entity, Antonio Florencio de Queiroz Junior, said that he received the news with “extreme regret” and wished condolences to the family.

“Abílio has always been a man ahead of his time and built one of the largest retail groups in Brazil, with modern and innovative ideas, consolidating strategies from abroad here”he states.

A Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) also released a statement to mourn Diniz's death, stating that his “active leadership, vision of the future and inexhaustible dedication to work will remain an inspiring example beyond the business world”.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Abilio Diniz, who leaves his mark in history as one of the main names in business and the retail segment in our country, belonging to a generation of entrepreneurs who helped shape the Brazil of today”states the statement, signed by the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney.

In turn, the Firjan (Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro) also commented on the case. The entity's president, Eduardo Eugenio Gouvea Vieira, stated in a statement that Diniz was a “visionary, innovative and obstinate”.

“When little was said about the importance of a healthy work-life balance, he [Abilio Diniz] He already taught us, by example, the importance of taking care of our body and mind. Diniz will be greatly missed in Brazil”he stated.

ABÍLIO DINIZ DIES

The businessman died on Sunday (Feb 18). He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to treat pneumonitis, a type of inflammation in and around the small air sacs (alveoli) and smaller airways (bronchioles) of the lungs caused by a hypersensitivity reaction to inhaling organic dust or, less commonly, chemical substances .

The wake was open to the public from 11am to 3pm this Monday (19.Feb.2024), in the Noble Hall of the MorumBis Stadium, of the São Paulo Futebol Clube, the “team at heart” his, according to his family.

Former owner of Pão de Açúcar Group, founded by him and his fatherValentim dos Santos Diniz, the retail businessman was vice-president of the board of directors of Carrefour in Brazil and president of Península Participações –founded in 2006 to manage family resources.