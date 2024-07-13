Associations say that the inclusion of military police officers as monitors “exceeds the constitutional attributions” of the category

The Supreme Federal Court it received a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality against a law that authorizes the civic-military school program in the State of Rio Grande do Sul. The legislation is questioned by CNTE (National Confederation of Education Workers) and by CPE-RS (Center of Teachers of the State of Rio Grande do Sul). The rapporteur is the minister Toffoli Days.

The object of questioning is state law 16.128 of 2024. Among other points, the entities claim that the inclusion of military police officers as monitors in state schools goes beyond the constitutional attributions of this category. They also say that the civic-military school has a verticalized management model, based entirely on hierarchy and discipline, which weakens the principles of free choice of professorship and free learning.

Another argument presented is that the exclusive competence to legislate on guidelines and bases of education lies with the Union. In this sense, the Law of Guidelines and Bases of National Education (federal law 9,394 of 1996) at no time authorizes or delegates authority to authorize the implementation of this school model and the PNE (National Education Plan) also makes no mention.

With information from STF.