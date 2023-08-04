The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) expressed this Thursday (3) its concern with legislative actions that are being promoted in the provinces of Salta and La Rioja, in Argentina, to punish, in one case, the dissemination of false news and , on the other, to promote a constitutional reform that could affect freedom of expression and the press.

The manifestation of the organization based in Miami joins that of an Argentine entity, which at the end of July had already criticized the two initiatives.

In Salta, a bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies punishes with imprisonment or a fine “whoever spreads false news” in the digital environment. Article 50 of the bill authorizes the punishment of anyone who “creates false news, spreads panic, discredits people or provincial authorities”.

In La Rioja, at the start of the debate on constitutional reform in that province, Governor Ricardo Quintela stated that the amendment would include regulation of the independent press. In his opinion, the reforming Convention – with a large government majority – should discuss “freedom of expression and governance”.

The government official is critical of the media and, a few months ago, had already proposed the “blocking” of national vehicles because, according to him, “they give rotten information” that cannot be “verified”.

Quintela belongs to the Justicialist Party, the same as the current president of Argentina, the Peronist Alberto Fernández. In Salta, also governed by Peronist Gustavo Sáenz, the minister of government of the province, Ricardo Villada, said that, if the project is also approved in the local Senate, it will be vetoed by the Executive.

The president of the IAPA, Michael Greenspon, expressed his concern about these initiatives and regretted that “in a country with so much history and jurisprudence in terms of freedom of expression, where the national Constitution safeguards freedom of the press, the ghosts of the past return to muzzle citizens’ freedom of expression”.

Greenspon, global director of licensing and print innovation at The New York Times, recalled the statements by Chapultepec and Salta, the last of which passed in the Argentine province that now promotes the criticized law.

These documents enshrine the principles that should govern press freedom and ask governments to refrain from creating laws or regulations that negatively affect the natural right to freedom of expression.

Last week, the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa, in its Spanish acronym) had released notes in which it expressed concern about the two initiatives.

With regard to the Salta project, the organization noted that the proposal could leave to “the discretion of the government in power to determine when news is false or not”.

Regarding the case of La Rioja, Adepa maintained that it is “extremely risky” when a government tries to act “as a judge or arbiter of the veracity of information or interfere in the content of the media”.

“This risk is extraordinarily serious if this claim seeks to be incorporated into a constitutional text. The most dangerous precedent in this regard appears in the Bolivarian Constitution of Venezuela, where the concept of ‘timely, true and impartial’ information was established. This was strongly contested by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR),” the association warned. (With EFE Agency)