The Central Bank reduced the Selic from 11.75% per year to 10.25% per year this Wednesday (March 20, 2024). The drop in the basic interest rate was celebrated by some entities, but criticized by others. The main point of divergence was the continuation of reductions of 0.5 percentage points in the indicator.

It turns out that the monetary authority signaled that the last cut followed by half a percentage point in the basic rate should be carried out at the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on May 7th and 8th.

Falls may be smaller or not even exist in subsequent encounters. The statement published by the BC speaks of “elevation of uncertainty”. Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 114 kB).

Read below what each entity said:

CNI (National Confederation of Industry) he said than the drop of 0.5 percentage points “it is insufficient and will further penalize economic activity in Brazil” . He argued that “the reduction in Selic is compatible with the current scenario of inflation under control and essential to reduce financing costs” ;

Fecomércio-SP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo) he wrote that the fall was “right” . Regarding the slowdown in cuts, he defined that “It would be interesting to adopt a more conservative analysis model” . He spoke of uncertainty about “a clear definition by the government of its fiscal policy” ;

Sebrae – Décio Lima, president of the entity, defended in the Instagram a more accelerated reduction in base interest: “The market is still holding back the economy. Brazil already has the conditions for a Selic rate of 9% to boost the economy and especially small businesses” ;

Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro) defended maintaining the pace of cuts of 0.5 pp in the Selic. “The economy and, above all, industry, continue to suffer the effects of the still high rate. The negative result of industrial production in January reflects this scenario well. The continuity of the interest rate cut is also justified by the improvement in some inflationary indicators” ;

CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) – the vice-president of the trade union central, Juvandia Moreira, he said that the lowest level in 2 years of Selic should not be celebrated: “There is nothing to celebrate, on the contrary, it simply means that the Central Bank has been practicing a monetary policy that is harmful to the country’s development for years” .

The Copom unanimously reduced the base interest rate this Wednesday (20th March). The rate reached the lowest level since March 2022, when it was at the same level.

