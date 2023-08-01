Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/31/2023 – 22:29 Share

The Brazil Coalition for Memory, Truth, Justice, Reparation and Democracy, a group formed by dozens of entities defending human rights, published this Monday (31) a communiqué calling on the federal government to implement effective public policies for memory, truth, justice and reparation .

Among the actions claimed is the reinstallation of the Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances (CEMDP). “The Commission can make concrete efforts to expand the concept of political disappearances in Brazil. On the other hand, it brings together important technical expertise that can be made available to clarify serious violations of human rights from other historical periods, including those that continue to be perpetrated in the present”, says the text of the document.

The statement also calls for the setting up of the National Indigenous Truth Commission; advances in the recognition of violations of the human rights of rural workers; and the implementation of memory and reparation policies on black slavery; the strengthening of archives policy; the construction of memory spaces and human rights museums; progress in revising the amnesty law and making perpetrators accountable.

“Despite the delicacy of the current moment, marked by political and budgetary limits resulting from the transition from an extreme right-wing government to a democratic administration, which make it difficult to implement this program in its entirety, we believe that such initiatives are fundamental for the defense and the strengthening of our democracy, which has been so attacked in recent years”, says the text.

The document also claims compliance with the recommendations of the National Truth Commission, especially with regard to institutional reforms aimed at stopping the “black genocide in favelas and jails”. There is still a demand for “improvement of institutions”, especially the reform of the Armed Forces.

The full statement can be accessed at link.

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship was contacted, but has not yet responded.