President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva does not intend to take gender into account when choosing the nominee for the post of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Lula has received numerous appeals, especially from social movements, for a woman to take a seat on the Court – Minister Ricardo Lewandowski will be compulsorily retired in May, when he will turn 75.

Palace advisers and a government minister stated that the PT has said that the candidate’s gender will not be decisive for the choice. Lula’s allies estimate that there are more chances for the name of lawyer Cristiano Zanin – named as the favorite candidate for the Supreme Court behind the scenes in Brasilia – to prosper in the Senate’s Justice Constitution Commission (CCJ) hearing and in the plenary vote, if he is nominated for the first vacancy to which the government will be entitled.

In circles of conversations in the Judiciary Power, the possibility circulated that the president would nominate a woman for Lewandowski’s vacancy to have the appointment of another minister as a political asset. The eventual appointment of a woman would lead to an unprecedented fact in 131 years of institution – three ministers in the composition of the court, which already has Rosa Weber and Cármen Lúcia. Current President of the Court, Rosa Weber will leave the toga in October.

HISTORIC. Lula nominated, in 2006, the second woman to the STF, Cármen Lúcia. At the hands of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), Rosa Weber was nominated to succeed Ellen Gracie, the first woman to hold the position by appointment of then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

When visiting Rosa Weber’s office, after winning the election last year, Lula was introduced to the mural of former presidents of the Court and provoked by the minister about the small number of women. Reports from those who followed the conversation say that the petista just kept silent.

Last Wednesday, International Women’s Day, STF Minister Edson Fachin defended the appointment of a black woman to compose the Court. The magistrate’s speech echoed charges that have been made by women’s movements and legal entities. A group of more than five organizations even sent a letter to the president last week with the request that a black jurist be nominated for at least one of the vacancies to be opened this year.

LETTER. “Although women have been present since 2000, there is no reason for a black jurist to have ever sat on the Superior Court of the Judiciary,” says the text sent to Lula by entities such as the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy and the Prerogatives Group.

In addition to the pressure for the nomination of a woman, Lula has been criticized in the political circles for letting speculation run that he will nominate his lawyer, the criminalist Cristiano Zanin, to the court. The name of the jurist is not resisted internally in court. Minister Cármen Lúcia has already said that the fact that Zanin has a lawyer for the president should not compromise a possible nomination.

The choice of his defender in the actions of Operation Lava Jato, however, poses ethical challenges to the petista, who has stated, more than once, that he never “appointed a friend” to the Supreme Court during his first two terms.

Another common complaint regarding the name of the criminalist involves his role in defending the J&F group and, more recently, Lojas Americanas. There is also the presence of people linked to the minister and former minister of superior courts in the teams he formed to advocate in billionaire cases, whose fees are counted in the millions.

The role in Lava Jato and the overthrow of successive decisions by the former federal judge and now senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR), however, raised Zanin to the restricted circle of the president’s friends.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.