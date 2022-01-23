The presidents of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and other entities created a front in favor of the vaccination of children against covid-19 in the country. The group, which signs a text called “Pacto pela Vida e Pelo Brasil”, criticized what he classifies as “circus of folly” the attempts to discredit the immunization of children.

“Make no mistake: Brazilian society does not live inside the bubble of denialism. She knows the harsh reality very well, feels the challenges firsthand, listens to what science says and thus will defend the right to childhood vaccine against SARS-CoV-2”, says the text released on Friday.

The entities argue that the “sabotage campaign” around pediatric vaccination cannot be accepted, “despising the right to life and health of an age group with around 69 million Brazilians”. “That’s what it’s all about, in flagrant disrespect for the Constitution and the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA)”, highlights the group.

‘LUCIDITY’

The entities also criticize “misleading statements” by government authorities, in the “contrary to what has been done by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and ask that Brazilians form a “belt of lucidity” in the fight against the pandemic – a note A technique from the Ministry of Health states that the “covid kit” is effective against the disease, and the vaccine is not.

Vaccination for children stimulated a wave of activism by bolsonaristas against the immunizer, as shown by Estadão in December. A disinformation campaign against the vaccine gained strength after Anvisa endorsed the application in children aged 5 to 11 years. This Saturday, President Jair Bolsonaro again questioned, without presenting evidence, the immunization of children.

In the document, the entities state that Brazil is internationally recognized for its immunization program, noting that “generations grew up in response to calls for various vaccinations, and thus it was possible to control diseases that haunted the child population and so many families – among them, measles and polio”.

The text is signed by Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, from the CNBB, Felipe Santa Cruz, from the OAB, José Carlos Dias, from the Arns Commission, Luiz Davidovich, from the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, Paulo Jeronimo de Sousa, from the Brazilian Press Association; and Renato Janine Ribeiro, from the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science.

ELDORADO

This Saturday, in Eldorado, Bolsonaro said he said he had talked to the father of the child from Lençóis Paulista who had a cardiac arrest about 12 hours after receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. “What he told us is worrying,” he said. “Was it the vaccine or not?” he asked. The government of São Paulo, however, stated that the cardiorespiratory arrest was caused by a rare heart disease that the family was unaware of and had no relation to the immunizing agent. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

