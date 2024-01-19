The idea comes from the future national secretary of Public Security; PF associations speak of “institutional disharmony”

A ADPF (Association of Federal Police Delegates) and the Fenadepol (National Federation of Federal Police Delegates) criticized this Friday (19 January 2024) the proposal made by the future national secretary of Public Security, Mário Luiz Sarrubbo, to create a Gaeco (Special Action Group for the Repression of Organized Crime) national initiative to combat organized crime.

Sarrubbo is the Attorney General of São Paulo and was in charge of Gaeco do Estado for 8 years.

In an interview with GloboNewsthe prosecutor said he wanted to take advantage of his experience in combating organized crime to create a “National Gaeco”. The future secretary did not detail the group's activities, but said that it will emphasize sharing information.

“The mission is to articulate the public security system by talking to all actors in the Justice and police system, that is, with the State forces”he stated.

In response to the prosecutor's statements, ADPF and Fenadepol said in a joint note that they had received “strangeness” It is “concern” Sarrubbo's statements. According to the document, the measure is “inconceivable” to the Ministry of Justice. Here's the complete (PDF – 306 kB).

“Measures of this nature, in addition to being unconstitutional, promote clashes and institutional disharmony, mainly within the criminal prosecution system itself, with overlapping attributions, illegal subordinations, which end up vilifying the investigative duties specific to the judicial police”says the note.

WHO IS MÁRIO SARRUBBO

Invited by the future Minister of Justice Ricardo Lewandowski to head the National Public Security Secretariat, Mário Luiz Sarrubbo is the Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo

It was assigned by Lewandowski the mission of articulating integration between state Public Ministries, state groups combating organized crime, police and federal forces, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the PF (Federal Police).

To accept the new position, the prosecutor will need to resign from the Public Ministry, where he has worked since 1989. He must retire from the institution.

The name of the attorney was chosen because it was considered “hard line” in the fight against organized crime in the State of São Paulo. Sarrubbo is close to STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, who was São Paulo's public security secretary from 2015 to 2016.

