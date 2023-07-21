For-profit and non-profit organizations used the hashtag #FloresceAnvisa to protest the agency’s decision

Entities and companies favorable to the medicinal use of cannabis protested this Thursday (July 20, 2023) against the decision of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) that forbade on Wednesday (19.jul) the importation of cannabis in natura, flowers and other parts of the plant.

On social media, organizations shared manifestos against the technical note (full – 8 MB) and released the hashtag #FloresceAnvisa. According to the regulatory agency, the decision was taken because “there is no robust scientific evidence to prove safety” and that the commercialization of the product has a “high potential for diversion for illicit purposes”.

The movement was led by gravity –the 1st medical clinic focused on treatment based on cannabis medicine from Brazil. in note (read below)the company expressed “deep repudiation” by Anvisa’s decision.

“We understand that this measure represents a big setback for thousands of patients who have found daily relief and improvement in their symptoms with the use of Cannabis flowers. The import ban affects the health and well-being of many individuals who use these products as an essential part of their therapies.”he said.

In a statement, the group of cannabis companies Green Scale said that the technical note represents a “backward” to the country and said he expected a retraction from Anvisa.

“What Anvisa is doing is not only prohibiting the importation of medication and preventing many patients from taking medication safely, it is also discrediting several studies that prove the therapeutic benefit of smoking/vaporizing cannabis in natura”he stated.

Already apepi (Support Medical Cannabis Research and Patients) stated that the ban “raises important questions about medicinal and therapeutic uses.. “This is news that leaves us perplexed and concerned about the impacts on the community”he said.

“It is essential that we reflect on the future of medical cannabis in our country and seek dialogue between all those involved: patients, health professionals and regulatory bodies”he stated.

Here are other manifestations:

Read the full statement from Gravital below:

“To our patients and all those who have benefited from the therapeutic use of cannabis, we express our profound rejection of the decision released today by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) which prohibits the importation of cannabis flowers for medicinal and other purposes.

“We understand that this measure represents a big setback for thousands of patients who have found daily relief and improvement in their symptoms with the use of Cannabis flowers. The import ban affects the health and well-being of many individuals who use these products as an essential part of their therapies. At Gravital alone, there are almost 500 patients using the flowers for various clinical conditions.

“The route of administration by inhalation has unique characteristics, among which the rapid bioavailability of cannabinoids in the body stands out. That is: we have a quick effect that the patient controls easily. We train our professionals to know how to identify the cases in which this route is not indicated. We teach patients to use flower inhalation in an informed and conscious way.

“We defend, Anvisa, that a guarantee of product quality is required! That the flowers are produced in environments with pharmaceutical standards and certificates of analysis that guarantee purity in terms of contaminants and accuracy in the concentration of cannabinoids. All duly tested by third-party laboratories.

“We want to raise quality and thus provide patient safety! We do not want a ban on access for all patients based on irresponsible postures by profiteers! There is a way to stop profiteers and preserve patients!

“We invite all patients who benefit from the therapeutic use of Cannabis flowers, as well as their families and supporters, to join us in protesting this restrictive decision! We will use the hashtag #FloresceANVISA on social media to share our testimonials, stories and experiences related to treatment with these essential products.

“It is our duty to fight for patients’ rights and ensure that ANVISA is aware of the serious consequences that this decision will have for the quality of life of so many people. We need to unite for sensible regulation and adequate access to treatments that have demonstrated real and significant benefits for health and well-being.

“We emphasize that we are open to dialogue and collaborating with ANVISA to find solutions that reconcile patient safety with responsible access to quality products. We believe a balance can be struck between protecting public health and ensuring that patients have access to the treatments that best meet their needs.”