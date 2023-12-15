Industry sectors celebrate the advancement of new legislation, while commerce says that new rules bring uncertainty to the economy

Entities reacted to the approval of the tax reform in 2 rounds in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Friday night (Dec 15, 2023). Industrial segments were in favor of the final text, while commerce spoke of uncertainty.

A CNI (National Confederation of Industry) celebrated the approval of the text, saying that the fiscal change had been expected for 30 years and that the new model should bring advances to the economy, employability and national income. Here's the complete of the opinion (PDF – 558 kB).

The president of the CNI, Ricardo Alban, said that the approval is an achievement and that the new taxation system will eliminate “distortions” that reduce the competitive conditions of the industry. “It is an excellent change, especially at this time when the country is discussing how to promote the neo-industrialization of the Brazilian economy”, he declared.

Among the changes to Brazil's fiscal policy, the entity said that the simplified model “eliminates a set of distortions that exist today and will be transparent”. The new practices would also stimulate investment and represent appropriate treatment for the reality of micro and small companies.

The CNI also celebrated the end of cumulative activity, saying that the new proposal will “create a clear and rational system of tax credits” and that the new model “puts an end to tax residue, taxes that accumulate throughout the consumption chain.”

The return of IBS (Goods and Services Tax) and CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) credits and the centralization of collection in the Federative Council were also well evaluated by the entity. “The speed in repaying credit balances is the essence of VAT [Imposto Sobre Valor Adicionado] in all countries that use it”.

FIRJAN

A Firjan (Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro), was also in favor of the new legislation. The group said that “Brazilian industries could no longer bear to live with the absurd costs, caused by an insane tax network.”

At the same time, the entity's president, Eduardo Eugenio Gouvêa Vieira, stated that the final edition “It could have been better, but the approved measure is much better than the complex tax system in force today”.

FECOMERCIOSP

Representing commerce, the FecomercioSP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo), said that the new legislation “raises doubts for taxpayers and business people of all sizes and segments”. The services sector should be most affected by the proposal.

VAT, if it follows what is predicted by the government, will have the highest rate in the world, at 27.5%. According to FecomercioSP, the new tax will maintain a complex sequence of debits and credits for services.

The sector also stated that it fears a drop in investments and jobs in services. The segment was the one that generated the most formal vacancies throughout 2023 and corresponds to 70% of the country's production. For FecomercioSP “it is to be expected that these effects will be seen, in a few years’ time, in the national economic performance itself”.

Unlike the CNI, the entity said that micro and small companies would be at risk with the reform, given the new rules for credit transfer in the acquisitions of companies opting for Simples Nacional.

Under the old legislation, small companies could fully transfer PIS (Social Integration Program)/Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing) credits in the amount of 9.25%. The reform, however, restricts credit transfer to the amount charged under the unified regime.

Finally, FecomercioSP said that “The Federation and affiliated unions defend a reform without increasing the burden and that promotes the simplification, modernization and de-bureaucratization of the tax system.”

Here is Firjan's full position:

Here is the full positioning of FecomercioSP:

