Organizations criticize the delay in deciding on the end of tax exemption for sales of up to US$50 from foreign websites

Associations released on Thursday (Feb 1, 2024) a note criticizing the federal government's delay in deciding on the end of the tax exemption for sales of up to US$50 from international platforms. e-commerce. According to them, it is urgentestablish tax equality in the market”.

42 entities signed the text. Among them, ABCOMM (Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association), ABVTEX (Brazilian Textile Retail Association), Ciesp (Industry Center of the State of São Paulo), Força Sindical and Abicalçados (Brazilian Association of Footwear Industries). Here's the complete (JPG – 228 kB).

According to the note, the effects of the end of the exemption “continue to be analyzed” by the Ministry of Finance. “There is nothing more to assess, considering the very clear harmful effects of this benefit on national industry and retail, resulting from the lack of tax equality”, the text reads.

“Unequal competition was established against Brazilian companies, which have already reported to the authorities the impacts in terms of market loss. The delay in the government's assessment substantially increases the losses“, to be continued.

“Every day, losses in production and sales, with negative impacts on jobs, grow exponentially. At the very least, while a decision is not taken, the fairest thing would be to also exempt national industry and commerce”, he adds.

The entities said that dates are approaching “of extreme commercial importance”, like Mother’s Day.

“If the tax exemption for international platforms is maintained, the harmful effects will be even more serious. After 6 months of the benefit being in effect, since August 2023, there is nothing left to analyze and measure, other than the accumulated losses of Brazilian companies. The solution is urgent: establish tax equality in the market”says the note.

Taxation on international purchases up to US$50 could return to the government's agenda in 2024. The government estimated that it could obtain R$2.9 billion this year from taxation.

A Fiemg (Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais) questioned this value and projected that taxing international purchases of up to US$50 could guarantee up to R$19.1 billion in revenue in 2024. This is one of the scenarios outlined by Fiemg in a survey forwarded on January 15th to the Power360 about the impacts of import taxes of these products. Here's the complete (PDF – 1 MB).