Fenacon, CFC and Ibracon requested that the deadline to fulfill the ancillary obligations be postponed to October 31st

Entities in the accounting sector sent a letter to the IRS last Wednesday, Friday (13.Oct.2023) requesting the postponement of the end of the EDF-Reinf and DCTFWeb delivery deadline due to instabilities in the e-CACat the eSocial and in Simple Nationall. The letter proposes to postpone it until October 31st. Here’s the complete (345 kB).

The deadline for submitting the e-Social ended on October 13th. This Monday (Oct 16th) is the deadline for sending Reinf and DCTFWeb. On October 20th, the deadline for Simples Nacional companies to send information about billing and issue payment guides ends.

The document is signed by Fenacon (National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advisory, Expertise, Information and Research Companies), the CFC (Federal Accounting Council) and the Ibracon (Institute of Independent Auditors of Brazil).

“The request is justified by the difficulty we are facing in generating accessory obligations to fulfill the main obligations”says the text.

The DCTFWeb is the Declaration of Federal Tax Debts and Credits for Social Security and Other Entities and Funds.

EFD-Reinf is a digital tax bookkeeping created within the scope of the Public Digital Bookkeeping System. Its objective is to collect information from taxpayers regarding payments or credits of income and withholdings of income tax at source, with a view to replacing the Declaration of Income Tax Withheld at Source, the Dirf, in relation to facts occurring from January 2024.