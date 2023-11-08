According to Inep, distance learning trains 65% of teachers; group wants structural changes

A group of congressmen, representatives of associations of Education departments and the All for Education sent a letter to the MEC (Ministry of Education) asking for structural changes in initial teacher training in Brazil. The document was sent to the ministry on Tuesday (7.Nov.2023). Read the complete of the letter (PDF – 50 kB).

For the signatories, the agency’s interference is necessary, as “initial teacher training is crucial for improving the quality of Brazilian basic education and directly affects public and private education networks”.

Those responsible for the letter suggest the establishment of a GT (Working Group) to deal with improvements in the quality of undergraduate and pedagogy courses.

As a guiding principle, they request the publication of the Executive Summary of the Proposals of the Initial Teacher Training GT (complete – PDF – 968 kB), prepared by Abmes (Brazilian Association of Higher Education Supporters). The work includes recommendations on the issue.

Among the main concerns related to the topic, the group cites the increase in the number of graduates in distance education (EaD) courses. According to the letter, from 2010 to 2022, there was an increase of 30 percentage points in teacher training in this modality. The phenomenon is more intense than in other higher education courses, where the total incidence of distance learning is 31%.

According to associations of congressmen and education secretaries, solid initial training requires theoretical and practical articulation, which can only be ensured in person.

The low quality of initial teacher training courses and the high dropout rates in pedagogy and teaching careers, especially in exact sciences, also worries the group.

In Enade (National Student Performance Exam) 2021, the courses evaluated had a national average below 50, on a scale of 0 to 100. Furthermore, dropout rates reach 70%.

In March 2023, the MEC announced measures to address the below-expected performance in undergraduate courses, such as the creation of a GT to propose improvement policies and the expansion of Pibid (Institutional Teaching Initiation Scholarship Program).

Here are the signatories of the letter sent to the MEC: