Structure would work within the Ministry of Mines and Energy; since the 8th of January, there has been a record of the demolition of transmission towers

THE Phase (Forum of Electricity Sector Associations) sent, this Friday (13.jan.2023), a letter to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) requesting the creation of a permanent group coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy to take care of the safety of energy installations.

The structure would work within the folder and would establish dialogue with public security bodies in the event of attacks on the premises. Fase brings together 27 industry associations. Here’s the full of the letter (426 KB).

The request comes fromrecent escalation of attacks that have been observed in the country − not only on institutions but also on sabotage of electricity infrastructure, notably transmission facilities”, says the document signed by the president of Fase, Mario Menel.

On the last Tuesday (10.jan), the ministry, Aneel and the ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico) set up a crisis office to monitor the falls of 3 electricity transmission towers, brought down after the extremist acts of January 8 in Brasília.

Since last Sunday (January 8), when right-wing extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the 3 Powers in Brasília, companies in the electricity sector have reported the fall of transmission towers. There is suspicion that the acts of vandalism are linked to the 8th of January.

Here are the records so far: