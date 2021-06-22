Entities in the energy sector expressed their opinion on the approval of MP (provisional measure) 1,031 of 2021, which authorizes the capitalization of Eletrobras. THE voting was held this monday (21.jun.2021) by the Chamber of Deputies.

The measure had already passed through the Chamber, but had to return to the House after being changed in the Senate. Now, the MP goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Planalto Palace had to give way in some points, but the result can be considered positive for the federal government, especially for the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, who wants to move forward with his nationalization and privatization agenda.

According to the government, the privatization is needed for the Brazilian consumer and will reduce the electricity bill. Sector entities, however, share opinions. They claim that the bill will become more expensive because the text provides for measures that generate costs that will be passed on to consumers.

Here’s what the entities say:

Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors)

Abegás issued a note this Monday (June 21) congratulating the government on the result of the vote, which it sees as a solution to the current situation of water reservoirs at hydroelectric plants. For the association, the MP will bring economic, social and environmental benefits to the country, which will be able to produce more natural gas. here is the whole (59 KB).

“The MP will contribute to income generation, with the collection of taxes and distribution of royalties, participation fund, boosting the Brazilian economy and generating jobs in the expected resumption of growth after the pandemic”, the note reads.

Iema (Institute of Energy and Environment)

Iema took a stand against the MP. According to the institute, contracting thermoelectric plants to operate full-time will increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The entity warns that “the use of thermoelectric plants makes sense in addition to renewable generation. The MP’s proposal puts thermal plants ahead of renewable generation, causing a potential waste of these sources”. here is the whole of the demonstration (297 KB).

AEEL (Association of Eletrobras Employees) through the Twitter, the association said this Monday (June 21) that the approval of the MP is a “national shame” and that the “people will pay the bill”. Union for Energy The entity brings together sectors of civil society that monitor the formulation of public policies for the energy sector in Brazil. In a statement made through the Twitter on June 17, before approval by the Chamber, the group lists 5 points that it considers more complicated: It privileges thermoelectric and small hydroelectric plants

Makes the electricity bill more expensive

Makes products and services more expensive

Decreases economic growth

Decreases the free market Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders) The association had already pronounced against several points of the MP in early June 2021. Abraceel said it did not spare efforts to educate voters about measures harmful to the free market. Until the publication of this matter, the organization has not released a new note commenting on the approval by the Chamber of Deputies.

