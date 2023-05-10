Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and President of Zayed University, hosted partners from donor agencies and institutions that contributed to supporting Zayed University students for the academic year 2022-2023, during their honoring ceremony that was recently held on the Zayed University campus in the Emirate of Dubai.

She expressed her thanks for the humanitarian contributions they made in supporting 346 male and female students with limited income, by allocating monthly salaries to cover the costs of transportation, food and other needs, and supporting 76 male and female students with computers for academic uses during their academic career at the university.

She said that the system of positive partnership with donors and supporters will find its way in the near future to support research and study projects for faculty members at the university, as part of encouraging initiatives aimed at localizing knowledge, in order to create a pioneering and innovative educational environment.

The list of honorees who provided financial support to Zayed University students to complete their educational path during the academic year 2021-2022 included the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Works, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Zakat Fund, and the Beit Al Khair Association. The Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, and the family of the late Obaid Al Helou.