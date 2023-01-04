Home page World

Caroline Schaefer

Western regions of Australia are completely flooded and entire towns are isolated. People have to be evacuated by helicopter.

Broome – Extreme rainfall is currently flooding several towns in Australia. “We haven’t seen rain like this for at least 100 years,” said Stephen Dawson, Minister for Emergency Services in the Kimberley region in the west of the country.

The community of Fitzroy Crossing, which is now cut off from the outside world, has been particularly badly affected, the reported German Press Agency (dpa). According to the emergency services, it could take a week before the village can be reached again by land.

Australia floods: people rescued by helicopter

The nearby Great Northern Highway, which connects the metropolis of Perth with the northern port city of Wyndham, is also impassable in both directions, the Australian news agency reported AAP on Wednesday (04 January). Therefore, numerous residents were flown out of the city of Broome by helicopter.

A picture shows flooding in the Kimberly region of Western Australia. After extremely heavy rains, several towns in the region are completely flooded. © Andrea Myers/AAP

The situation is very dangerous and constantly changing, Dawson informed. Not only people are in danger, the animal world is also suffering from the storm. Broadcaster recordings 9news showed how kangaroos and cows tried to get to safety from the floods. Wallabies saved themselves on the porches of houses. In this context, the authorities warned of snakes that could be in the water floods.

Century flood in Australia: More rain expected on Wednesday

According to meteorologists, the heavy rains are offshoots of tropical cyclone Ellie, which hit the country about two weeks ago. Experts expect more heavy showers on Wednesday. “People in northern Western Australia are familiar with these types of weather conditions at this time of year, but the widespread nature of this event and the associated flooding are unusual and dangerous,” the weather service said.

Australia’s east coast has been flooded repeatedly in the past year. In addition to New South Wales, the states of Queensland, Victoria and South Australia were particularly affected. Australia is particularly suffering from the consequences of the climate crisis. According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from February 2022, the country between the Indian and the Pacific Ocean will be hit by devastating natural events more frequently in the future. (kas/dpa)

