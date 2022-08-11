Home page World

In the United States, a small town is desperate. It is said to smell so strongly of decay there that the first residents are leaving their homes. Now the city is looking for the source of the stench.

Alpena – The residents of a small Michigan town are puzzled: where is the smell of decay coming from that seems to be getting worse? Because the stench in the city can no longer be endured, the first residents are already retreating to hotels in the area and starting demonstrations on the streets.

Resident horrified by smell in US city: “People have to vomit”

As Thunder Bay News Network reported, nerves are on edge in the US city of Alpena, especially on the north side of the city. Local resident Barb Woodham told the news portal it “smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has been lying on the kitchen table in the heat for days”. There is no other way to describe the rotten smell. “It is to despair. People throw up, they have headaches, you can’t take it anymore. I rented a hotel room,” Woodham continues.

It shouldn’t be the first year in which a part of the city smells like this. The situation started back in 2019, when it is said to have smelled “a little bit like dog poo”. Since then, the smell has gotten worse every year until it is no longer bearable. Most recently, a bad stench had even triggered a special operation in the Munich district.

Smell of decomposition in US city: Residents threaten to sue

Local residents are overwhelmed by the stench, even starting a demonstration on Friday (5 August) and threatening to sue if the odor is not removed.

The stench could have multiple sources, like the city across the street Thunder Bay News Network stated One of these could be a nearby lagoon found by an air quality inspector. He could therefore trace the smell back to the water. “That’s pretty much all we know at the moment,” Alpena City Engineer Steve Shultz told the newspaper. Finding the source is not easy, especially with changes in wind direction. However, the discovery of the lagoon is a start that can now be pursued further. Because what exactly could smell rotten in the lagoon and whether this is the only source of the smell has so far remained unclear. (na)