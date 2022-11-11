The entire top officials of the House of Representatives resign. The officials criticize the way in which the political leadership of the House is handling the investigation into former Speaker of the House Khadija Arib.

Clerk Simone Roos, who has been the permanent face next to the chairman of the House of Representatives for years, has informed the rest of the staff on behalf of herself and her colleagues from the House’s management team. The entire leadership is leaving. They indicate that they no longer feel safe and blame that, among other things, on the political leadership of the House, including current Speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp. According to them, the controversial investigation into former Speaker of the House Arib has become too political and the protection of the safety of employees has therefore faded into the background.

In her farewell letter Roos writes about 'tension in political-administrative relations, positions and manners'. She writes that great unrest has been caused by a fact-finding investigation into social insecurity based on two anonymous letters. "Initiating a fact-finding investigation results from the legal obligations that I have as an employer of the officials of the House of Representatives." She regrets the unrest that has arisen.

The investigation has come under fire. Many parties in the House of Representatives believe that this investigation should never have been initiated. He also criticized the way the research is now being conducted.

According to Roos, this unrest is ‘to a large extent politically motivated and controlled, in which some of the media and a number of scientists also seem to be involved,’ she suggests. ‘As an employer, I have great difficulty with this’. Because the peace that is needed for such an investigation is lacking.

It touches Roos that civil servants have come to lie in the firing line of publications. After all, they cannot defend themselves. She describes that as unacceptable. She blames the presidency and chairman Vera Bergkamp: "I regret that the political leadership seems to have taken too little action here, despite my penetrating requests."

Roos believes that there is a failure to provide a socially safe working environment. That is why she puts an end to it: ,,I can no longer bear responsibility for this. My own integrity is leading in this and I am not prepared to stretch my moral boundaries in this.”

The majority of the Management Team is leaving, Roos announced: ,,It concerns Jaap van Rhijn (Director of Housing), Jorine Wolff (Head of the HR Staff Department) and Peter van Wensem (Head of the Communications Department), as well as our corporate lawyer, Jan Punt. ”