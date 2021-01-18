A major COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in a Torrevieja nursing home, a week after residents and staff were given their first dose of vaccinations.

All 42 residents and workers at the Mar Bella facility on Calle Alfredo Nobel in the city have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic but five of the elderly residents were taken to Torrevieja Hospital.

The first infections were reported on January 11, seven days after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered.

The initial dose does not normally produce antibodies to protect recipients from COVID-19 until ten days has passed.

A second injection at Mar Bella to bring full immunity was scheduled for January 25.

The date will be delayed until a full screening and all-clear can be declared at the residential block close to the Torrevieja seafront.

It’s the third instance of the vaccination program hitting a snag at southern Costa Blanca residences due to COVID-19 infections.

Injections were delayed at the Virgen de la Nieves home in Pilar de la Horadada and at a special needs home in Redovan as coronavirus cases surfaced.