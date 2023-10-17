An entire Israeli family was murdered by terrorists from the Palestinian group Hamas during the attacks that took place on the 7th. The family – made up of Aviv Kutz, his wife, called Livnat, and the couple’s three children – was found dead in the house where they lived, which is located in the settlement of Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.

The settlement of Kfar Aza was the target of a massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on the day the Palestinian Islamic group carried out one of the biggest attacks in history against the State of Israel.

According to information from the American broadcaster Fox News, the Israeli family was initially on the list of the many disappeared from the Jewish State. However, they were found dead in bed in the house where they lived on Saturday (14).

Israeli newspaper information The Times of Israel, claim that Israeli authorities found the body of Aviv Kutz hugging his children and wife, a moving scene that reveals the coldness and cruelty of the terrorists.

According to Fox News, Aviv Kutz was the director of a consulting company in Israel, while Livnat worked as a graphic designer. Now they are part of the more than 1,300 Israelis who died during the brutal attacks that took place on the 7th.

The couple’s eldest daughter, named Rotem, aged 19, served in the Israeli Army. She was responsible for training new Israeli soldiers. The other two children were high school students.

A relative of the family, named Adi Levy Salama, expressed her pain, describing the young people as “incredible” and “with huge hearts.”

She was preparing to go visit her family the day the Hamas attack occurred.

“On the day they were murdered, we were supposed to visit them. Aviv organized an annual kite festival along the fence with Gaza to show them that we only want to live in peace,” he said.

According to Salama, the family had been living in the settlement for a few years, as previously they spent a lot of time living in Boston, in the USA.